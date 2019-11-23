MOREHEAD CITY — Another West Carteret-East Carteret boys basketball game, another barn burner.
The two county teams set a full West Carteret house afire with spectacular play down the stretch Friday before the Patriots emerged with a 74-70 victory in the latest iteration of the long-held rivalry contest.
The Patriots led 24-10 after a quarter and went into halftime holding a 13-point advantage before the Mariners stormed back. It was a one-point game with just over a minute on the clock before West sealed the deal with seven free throws on 10 attempts over the final 65 seconds.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret and East Carteret girls basketball matchup Friday may have been one for the books.
The Patriots captured their first win of the season and did so in dominating fashion, running away from the Mariners 60-12.
West led 23-4 after the first quarter and 42-10 at the half. The Morehead City squad made it a 40-point lead with 3:55 to go in the third quarter to institute the running-clock mercy rule. The Patriots led 54-10 at the end of the third quarter. East scored just two points in the second half.
--------------------------
OCEAN — Statement wins usually come later in a season, but Croatan made an exception Thursday.
The girls basketball team dispatched visiting East Duplin 46-33 to start the season 1-0, extending its regular season win streak to 13 following last year’s 20-3 finish.
The Cougars came into the contest with confidence after bringing back the crux of its 2018-2019 roster, but the final score was still relatively surprising considering East Duplin finished last season 26-2 overall.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
