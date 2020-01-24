The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced a new policy last week that will require schools to view a concussion video known as “Crash Course” prior to each season.
The mandate will require parents and students, in addition to coaching personnel, to view it. The video, which was published on YouTube in September 2018, was created by the nonprofit group TeachAids in conjunction with Stanford University.
The video stars former Wake Forest High School star Bryce Love, who was also a 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up at Stanford. The short film’s goal is to give viewers a chance to experience what it’s like to have a concussion on the field, symptoms and all. It also offers a Stanford Medicine-guided exploration of the brain, in addition to viewpoints on the subject from top athletes on the 2018 team.
With the video so readily available, I took a look at it this week. The first-person view was incredibly engaging, probably more so for those who are either far removed from high school football or never had the chance to play it.
The narrative starts with the first-person player taking the field with his teammates before the game and then watching from the sidelines through a clever fish-eye lens. The pieces of a real game are all in place, complete with referees, an updated scoreboard and a crowd of people cheering on the players.
After watching from the sidelines, the player is inserted into the game as a running back. He takes a handoff and gets blasted in the backfield by a defender. The hit has him clearly shaken with a dizzying effect on the screen and input from commentators, indicating that the unknown player is “shaken up.”
Viewers are given a choice to either “stay in the game” or “take a knee.” When staying is selected, the action continues with a punt return some plays later. The concussion-affected player drops the punt return, gets chastised by a teammate, and then the action picks back up on offense.
This time, the player gets blasted at the line of scrimmage on a goal-line pass play, with the screen fading to white and the player waking up in a medical office to a doctor explaining his concussion and follow-up plan.
At that point, the film moves to purely instructional with Love walking viewers through the dangers of concussions and measures to prevent them with cutting-edge visuals and hard data. I listened to the video on my phone with noise-canceling headphones, and the section on the impact of multiple hits on the head was incredibly jarring and disorienting.
Sure, some of the theatrical elements of the video were a little contrived, such as the hip-hop in the background or the Stanford chant at the end, but those were small blips in the face of an otherwise really well-put together production.
Concussions are important, and their education needs to be embraced in order for the sport to move forward. Videos like this one are a great step towards doing just that.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
