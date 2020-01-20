ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cooper Webb returned to the podium in style Saturday night in the third round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series.
The Morehead City native took third for the second time this season and did it on the same track, finishing near the front of the pack again before 43,106 fans at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider placed third at Anaheim 1 in the first 450SX main event of the season and then repeated that finish at Anaheim 2.
He battled through an illness to find success at Anaheim 1 but was too under the weather the following week at St. Louis, falling back to 12th place.
“Much better night tonight than last week,” Webb said at the post-race press conference. “Put myself in a pretty good situation, I was in third the whole time … It was cool to be up there.”
Webb, who told Racer X Online that he was diagnosed with both the flu and strep throat and remained on the couch for the entire week leading up to St. Louis, had his first full week of training this season.
“(I felt) 10 times better,” he told Racer X Online. “It’s been rough. This week, (I was) still not 100 percent during the week, but I could at least ride and train. (I’m) looking to get better. You take your health for granted a lot, so it’s cool to just feel good again.”
Webb had a similar day to the one he had two weeks ago at the Anaheim opener.
He was not flashy in qualifying, at least not until late in the last session, but he found a way to put together a solid main event performance. For much of the race, he battled Jason Anderson, Adam Cianciarulo and Zach Osborne before eventually pulling away from the group to challenge Team Honda HRC's Ken Roczen for second.
“(I’m) pumped,” he told Racer X Online. “Obviously, to be up here, we were pretty dang close. Can’t complain. (I was) pacing myself. Wasn’t sure if I had a full 20 (minutes) in me from the last few weeks. Should have trusted in myself a little bit more.”
Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac earned his first win of the year the hard way. After a bad start that had him round the first lap in 10th place, Tomac got into his groove early and started turning the fastest laps and picking off riders quickly. On the eighth of 24 laps, Tomac cut under last weekend's winner, Roczen. Tomac pulled a comfortable lead on Roczen while riders behind the two battled for positions.
Roczen leads the season standings with 66 points, followed by Justin Barcia with 63 and Tomac 61. Anderson is fourth with 57, followed by Cianciarulo with 56, and Webb is sixth with 53. No other rider has more than 46 points.
The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series will take its fourth round to Glendale, Ariz. where it will race the triple crown format at State Farm Stadium at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The race will air at 2 p.m. on Sunday on NBC Sports Network.
