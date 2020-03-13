This is why I don’t like to call shots at this job.
Last week, I wrote in this column that the Croatan girls soccer program was bound for a 2A state championship berth. Now, I have to wonder if the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) will even hold a 2A state championship match.
One thing is already for certain. The Cougars – along with every other NCHSAA-governed sports program in the state – will not be playing any sort of match for at least the next month.
The NCHSAA announced Thursday that due to the threat from COVID-19 (coronavirus), all games, practices and workouts are suspended indefinitely from today through Monday, April 6. In a crushing blow, that shutdown includes the state championship basketball games Saturday.
The question is now, what will happen if the ban is, indeed, lifted in April? This isn’t the first time the region has seen such a gap in athletics. In 2018, Hurricane Florence caused schools in Onslow and Craven counties to shut down sporting events for roughly the same period of time. Life went on as normal, albeit with a little extra rust.
The difference between the two incidents is timing. Hurricane Florence came well into the fall sports season, while this spring season only just started two weeks ago. Coaches have had little over a month with their players, working to institute schemes and weed out bad habits. How much of that will have stuck in a month without practices, workouts or games?
It’s the seniors you have to feel for the most. Will the season even continue? Will the three years of work end in heartbreak? It’s a tough time to be a student-athlete right now or even a person in general. Everything is shrouded in doubt, but at least the kids had sports. They have school for now but maybe not for long.
As a reporter who has covered six-plus years of high school sports, I truly hope the season continues in a month, or sooner if the outlook improves in the next few weeks. The NCHSAA has promised to monitor the situation and be flexible. Even if it’s just the final month of the season, it would be enough to give this season’s seniors one final crack at glory. They deserve it.
