MOREHEAD CITY — The most successful regular season in Marlins history took another big step forward Friday night.
The Marlins topped the Edenton Steamers 4-3 at Historic Hicks Field for a new franchise-record 36th regular season win.
The triumph clinched the best overall record in the Coastal Plain League for Morehead City, meaning it will carry home field advantage throughout the Petitt Cup Playoffs.
The club’s previous record for wins in a regular season came in 2010 (34-14) and last year (34-20) went it went on to capture its first playoff series win and its first Petitt Cup Championship.
This year’s team is 36-14 overall and 16-7 in the second half after winning nine of its last 10.
Morehead City will host the Fayetteville SwampDogs in the first round of the postseason on Sunday at Big Rock Stadium.
-----------------------
BEAUFORT — B.J. Frazier thinks he could field a heck of a JV football team this season at East Carteret. Instead, those young players will be playing varsity.
“They are super athletic, we just have to get them ready for Friday nights instead of Thursday nights,” he said. “The numbers aren’t on our side, so we need them to play varsity ball. We’re going to be very young and really inexperienced.”
Twenty players showed up for the first official day of practice Thursday, but the third-year coach is expecting several more to show up in the coming days.
-----------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — Daniel Barrow sounded like a “Game of Thrones” character talking about the first game of the season.
“New Hanover is coming,” he said.
In 19 days, the West Carteret football team will welcome the 3A power from Wilmington.
“Three weeks, we’ve got three weeks,” the fifth-year Patriots coach said. “That is soon. But we’re all in the same boat. We have the same amount of time to get ready.”
West had 86 players on its official first day of practice Thursday. There will be 49 on the junior varsity and 37 on the varsity.
-----------------------
OCEAN — Experience at all the right places has Croatan’s second-year football coach Andrew Gurley excited for the new season.
With approximately 60 players on the field for the first official day of practice Thursday, there was bound to be more than a few familiar faces. The Cougars will only have nine seniors on a varsity team numbering around 35, but a host of juniors and sophomores are back as returning starters for a team that won six of its last eight games last year.
“I’m excited about the group we have,” Gurley said. “I think we’ll compete in every game. I’m ready to crank it up and get it going.”
-----------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
