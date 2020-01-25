BEAUFORT — East Carteret’s road to its first 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference boys basketball championship became a lot smoother Friday night, thanks to a 69-57 win over Pender.
The Mariners (11-3) tied the Patriots (10-6) in the league standings with both teams now sporting 7-1 marks with six regular season games to go.
“That was a huge one,” East coach Daniel Griffee said after watching his team win its seventh straight game. “Two teams playing without their guys – their best player and our second-leading man – but our guys came out and were ready to go. The guys were focused.”
It was a battle of, not only the two best teams in the league, but also two of the best teams in the 1A division statewide. In the MaxPreps 1A rankings coming into the contest, Pender was eighth and East 10th. In the latest NCPreps/HS Media Basketball 1A Poll, the Patriots were fourth and the Mariners ninth.
Both teams entered the game at less than 100 percent.
Pender was without the services of Jajuan Carr, who exploded for 48 points in a 92-79 victory over the Mariners in the first matchup. The 6-2, 180-pound guard, who has been offered scholarships by East Carolina, USC Upstate, Rider and Presbyterian, just to name a few, was in a walking boot due to a sprained ankle.
East’s Caleb Hymon also missed the game due to a sprained ankle. Hymon ranks second on the team in scoring (15.7) and assists (3.3), is third in rebounding (3.8) and fourth in steals (1.5).
“Guys that don’t normally get those big minutes stepped up big,” Griffee said.
Freshman Jacob Nelson, who scored just seven points in the previous four games, brought a physical presence off the bench and hit double figures for the second time in his career with a much-needed 11 points. The starting quarterback on the football team in the fall scored five in the second quarter and six in the fourth.
“Man, Jacob, a freshman, in a game like that, it doesn’t matter how much he played in football, he’s a freshman, and he doesn’t know any better because he’s so young,” Griffee said.
Asad Johnson scored nine of his team-high 19 points for the Patriots in the second quarter as they tried to keep pace with the Mariners but were outscored 20-18. He was the lone member of his team to score more than seven points.
East held a 30-25 lead late in the second quarter when Henry Tillett hit a three-pointer right before the half. The starting point guard then hit back-to-back threes to start the third quarter for nine consecutive points to give his team its biggest lead up to that point at 39-25. He connected on four treys in the contest to finish with 13 points.
“Henry was sick, throwing up, and he played his heart out,” Griffee said.
Mason Rose then made his third three-pointer of the season to make it a 42-25 game. Rose ended the night with seven points.
“He’s a diamond in the rough,” Griffee said. “Last year, he hardly ever handled the ball, he couldn’t shoot the ball, he didn’t make his layups. This year, he’s handling the ball, he’s playing defense, he’s rebounding, he’s making free throws and he’s making layups.”
Bennie Brooks then made one of two free throws to complete the 13-0 run from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second and make it 43-25. Brooks, who averages 23.2 points, finished with a game-high 22.
The third quarter proved the difference for the second straight matchup.
Carr scored 22 points in the third quarter in the first contest between the teams. His effort in that frame helped the Patriots outscore East 36-22. Pender held a 34-29 lead at halftime.
The Mariners led 33-25 at the half in the rematch and outscored the visitors 20-9 in the third.
“I think our guys got a little rattled by the crowd,” Pender coach Rayford Hankins said. “We got out of character. We had 20 turnovers tonight. We were never able to catch back up after we got that big deficit. We just never got in an offensive rhythm.”
Brooks went 10-of-14 from the foul line in a tilt that saw East go 22-of-37 from the charity stripe. Perry Austin went 5-of-8 and closed the game with 11 points to give East four players in double figures. The Mariners were 14-of-22 from the foul line in the first three quarters but struggled in the fourth, going 8-of-15.
The Beaufort club also struggled with turnovers late as it saw a 19-point lead shrink to 10 with 29 seconds left. The Patriots outscored East 23-16 in the fourth quarter.
“I would’ve loved to have a bigger cushion, to make more free throws, make more easy baskets and not foul them,” Griffee said. “We need to do a better job of closing.”
Pender went to the free-throw line just 16 times, hitting 10.
Griffee’s team won a home rematch after losing the road contest for the second time this season. The squad East dropped a 74-70 road game to West Carteret in the season opener and then defeated its county rival two weeks later at home in an 84-69 outcome.
“Those are huge confidence boosters,” he said. “To be able to lose to them and then bounce back and get the win, to flip the script, it’s big.”
Both teams will now likely need to win out to remain tied in the conference standings and share the league title at the end of the regular season. Each team will play Dixon (14-4), Lejeune (8-7), Trask (8-9), Croatan (6-9), Richlands (5-12) and Southwest Onslow (0-15). Dixon is 6-2 in the league, followed by Lejeune at 4-4, Croatan and Trask 3-5 apiece, Richlands 2-6 and Southwest Onslow 0-8.
“They have to win out, we have to win out,” Griffee said. “We have to be on our ‘A’ game every night, but they do too.”
Hankins was in the same mindset as he looked ahead after the loss.
“We have to tighten up,” he said. “We have to win out. Every night is big.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Pender.............. 7 18 9 23-57
East Carteret... 13 20 20 16-69
PENDER (57) – Johnson 19, Armstrong 7, Fullwood 7, Santiago 7, Bishop 5, Moore 6, Teachey 2, Randolph 2, Dye 2.
EAST CARTERET (69) – Brooks 22, Tillett 13, Austin 11, Nelson 11, Rose 7, Jernigan 3, Nolon 2, Wallace 2.
