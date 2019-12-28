OCEAN — The Croatan wrestling team is looking every bit like the squad that has reached the 2A dual team state finals each of the past two years.
After the first half of the season, the Cougars are 5-1 as a dual team with wins over North Pitt, Washington, Swansboro, Lejeune and Richlands.
The program’s only loss was a 45-27 defeat to Corinth Holders in a quad meet at Washington on Dec. 3.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret wrestling team is 7-1 in dual team action heading into the Christmas break.
At the midway point of the season, the Patriots are looking strong in both dual team and tournament play.
They swept a quad meet at Washington on Nov. 20 with D.H. Conley and Fike also in attendance. They then defeated Topsail and Heide Trask in a quad meet on Nov. 26 that also included New Bern.
The loss to the Bears was West’s lone defeat so far this season. New Bern is currently 10-0.
--------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret wrestling team went into Christmas break with a 9-11 dual-team record.
The Mariners have participated in a whopping 20 dual team matches, more than double their county counterparts. Their last action was the school’s annual Hard Nor’easter, in which the team went 1-2.
They beat Lejeune 42-18 and fell to Pamlico County 51-15 and to West Craven 48-24.
East swept Ayden-Grifton in three separate matches and has swept Lejeune in two. It also has wins over Swansboro, Lejeune, Pamlico County, Greene Central and Rocky Mount.
--------------------------
