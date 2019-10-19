GREENVILLE — Helping her team to an undefeated week that included a draw with a top-10 opponent earned Tori Riggs the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
The junior leads the East Carolina women’s soccer team in scoring after grabbing a goal against both Tulsa and eighth-ranked Memphis.
The Pirates topped Tulsa 3-0 on Thursday, October 10, and then on Sunday, Oct. 13, dueled to a 1-1 tie with Memphis.
ECU (5-6-2) is 2-1-1 in the AAC to rank just ahead of Tulsa (8-8) at 2-4.
MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret packed the bleachers Thursday to lend its full support to a group of volleyball seniors that claimed its third 3A Coastal Conference championship in four years.
The Patriots (12-7 overall) shut out Northside-Jacksonville 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-6) for their ninth straight conference win, improving them to 9-1 in league play for a share of the championship with Jacksonville (9-1).
West finished the regular season on a 9-2 tear after starting the year 3-5. The last losses in that initial run was a 3-2 nonconference defeat to Jacksonville on Sept. 11 and a 3-0 loss to the Cardinals on Sept. 17. The two teams opted to meet three times in the regular season. West won the conference rematch 3-0 on Oct. 3 to force the split championship.
BEAUFORT — East Carteret overcame a first set loss to Lejeune on Thursday to earn a 3-1 win in a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference volleyball match.
The Mariners moved to 5-13 overall and 4-9 in the league while dropping the Devil Pups to 2-14 overall and 1-12 in the conference.
The Beaufort club beat the Devil Pups 15-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22.
The Mariners swept Lejeune this season, winning the first matchup 3-0. They also swept Southwest Onslow (2-16 overall, 1-12 league) this season, winning the first matchup 3-0 and the second 3-1.
NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team’s first postseason match on Tuesday looked a lot like the regular season.
The Cougars (18-0 overall) posted their 13th shutout of the fall with a 9-0 victory over Beddingfield in the first round of the 2A dual-team state playoffs. They will play the winner of the First Flight (8-2) and West Bladen (11-2) match in the second round on Tuesday.
BURGAW — The Croatan volleyball team’s dominant win streak continued Thursday with a 3-0 win at Pender.
The Cougars (18-2 overall) prevailed 25-9, 25-16, 25-12 to improve to 13-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. The program has won 20 straight in the conference and is eyeing its second straight league title.
The shutout over Pender (11-8 overall, 8-4 conference) was Croatan’s 16th of the season and 11th in league play.
JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret boys soccer team lost a tight 1-0 contest at Jacksonville on Thursday.
The Patriots (8-9 overall) gave up a goal in the first half but didn’t allow another one to the highly-ranked Cardinals (12-1-1). Jacksonville is ranked by MaxPreps.com as the No. 4 team in the 3A classification. West lost the first match with the Cardinals 4-1 on Oct. 1.
The loss dropped West to 2-4 in league play, placing it directly in fourth place. Jacksonville (6-0) leads the standings, followed by White Oak (5-1) in second and Swansboro (4-2) in third.
