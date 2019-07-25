MOREHEAD CITY — A brief respite from the intense heat could spell better fishing this week for the 31st annual N.C. Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament.
The waters off the Crystal Coast are still warm, but the air temperature will be cooler than last week’s high in the 90s.
The forecast for all three days of fishing – Thursday, Friday and Saturday – is partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees.
Thursday was forecast to be the windiest day with wind speeds today topping out at 16 mph, then falling somewhat to 12 mph today and 11 mph Saturday.
The notoriously hot July waters have kept entry numbers thin once again. The competition attracted 22 boats this year for a purse of $78,000.
ATLANTIC BEACH — Twenty-four years ago, Buddy Pelletier left this world.
For the 19th year in a row, family, friends and those who celebrate his spirit will gather together to remember him at the surfing contest held in his honor.
The Buddy Pelletier Memorial Longboard Classic will be held this weekend at the Oceanana Pier in Atlantic Beach. The contest will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
ATLANTIC BEACH — Another Beach Run meant another breezy afternoon for the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department 2019 series.
Ninety-two participants faced south-southwest winds steadily pushing 30 mph Tuesday for the second race in a row. Those winds and a fast-approaching line of thunderstorms did provide a welcome relief from the recent high temperatures.
The family-friendly event has been consistent this season with 94 participants showing up for both the second and third races after 75 toed the line in the inaugural run of the year. There were 83 in the previous set of races.
There were 47 participants in the 5K on Tuesday, 43 in the 1-mile and just two in the 10K.
HARKERS ISLAND — The 18th annual Harkers Island Regatta will take place Saturday with dozens of Sunfish sailboats expected to race around the island while managing shifting winds and currents, navigating through marshes and around shoals, and sailing under a low bridge.
Sailors may round the island in either direction and typically finish in two to three hours.
