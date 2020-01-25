MOREHEAD CITY —The West Carteret girls basketball team’s troubles with finishing a game continued Friday in a 46-37 loss to Havelock.
The Patriots (6-10 overall), who have seen three fourth-quarter leads blown this season and lost five games by 12 points or less, saw a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter balloon to nearly double digits by game’s end.
For West, the loss was a surprising one considering Havelock came into the game with a 3-12 record.
“We just have to figure out what kind of team we are,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “This is the same team that beat (13-2) Swansboro, so we challenged them to look inward and figure out who they want to be and how they can work together to do that. We’re running out of season, so the time is now.”
Both West and Havelock are 2-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference, tied for third with Swansboro. Jacksonville leads the league standings at 4-0 while White Oak is 3-1.
The silver lining for West in the Coastal is its close losses to the league frontrunners. The Patriots fell to White Oak 32-25 on Jan. 17 and to Jacksonville 62-51 on Jan. 7.
West only faced a 21-18 deficit at halftime, but the Rams came out of the gate firing from deep. Tatyona Frazier sank a three-pointer to give her team a 24-18 lead, and Morgan Nesburg added another for a 27-20 advantage.
The visitors’ biggest lead of the night came in the fourth, 34-26, before West clawed back with a rare four-point play from Mackenzie Reed. The senior guard sank a trey from the top of the key and then converted the free throw after being fouled on the shot to put her team back int the game.
The window of opportunity remained open for a brief period, with Annie Fitzpatrick hitting a putback to close the deficit to five points. The crux of the game came with 1:30 left in the game when West missed four straight shots on the same possession, only to see Havelock finally corral a defensive rebound and then earn the foul for two shots at the charity stripe.
The Patriots got a break when neither free throw fell and Havelock coach Anna Spear was hit with a technical foul for arguing with the referee, but they missed both subsequent free throws to put the game out of reach for good.
“We’ve got to work on our turnovers and being more confident,” Howell said. “We’ve been rushing our shots a lot lately, and our shooting percentage has gone way down. We just have to get back in the gym and find their shots and get that confidence back.”
West barely got to the foul line, finishing 1-of-5, while Havelock toed the charity stripe 28 times with 13 falling for points.
Reed led the scoring effort for the Patriots with 11 points, followed by eight from Kasey McCoury, six from Fitzpatrick, four from Kiki Hester and two apiece from Emme Baber, Jayden Lupton, Cayman Montgomery and Adrianna Rhodes.
Havelock’s top scorers were Morgan Nesburg with 17, Akela Van 10 and Tatyona Frazier eight.
West will host Northside-Jacksonville (1-15 overall) on Tuesday before taking a trip to Jacksonville on Friday.
Havelock will host Swansboro on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Havelock......... 11 10 9 16-46
West Carteret.. 10 8 8 11-37
HAVELOCK (46) – Nesburg 17, Van 10, Frazier 8, Hurd 5, Galila 4, Bonner 2.
WEST CARTERET (37) – Reed 11, McCoury 8, Fitzpatrick 6, Hester 4, Baber 2, Lupton 2, Montgomery 2, Rhodes 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.