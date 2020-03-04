OCEAN — There is a state championship vibe around this year’s Croatan girls soccer team.
The Cougars bring back nearly their entire roster from a team that went 21-4 in 2019 with its first conference title since 2014 and advanced to the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs. They ended the year No. 4 in the MaxPreps 2A rankings.
“We always have high aspirations,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “We want to push the girls to do something special.”
Slater’s squad began the season on the right foot Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over rival Swansboro on a brisk, windy and misty night. The Cougars held a 10-3 advantage in shots on goal and led 8-5 in corner kicks.
Gentry Straub picked up where she left off in her freshman campaign, tallying a hat trick in the first half to give her side a 3-1 advantage at the break.
“She was fantastic,” Slater said. “She can snap it off when she gets close enough to the goal.”
Haley Cousins added the fourth goal in the second half on a header following a corner kick.
Logan Howard, Gwen O’Brien and Cousins each gained assists on the night.
Straub began her big outing with a lefty rip in the 21st minute, added a second score from just outside the box five minutes later and finished the half with a run to put the ball in the goal with 55 seconds remaining on the clock.
Her three-goal rally answered Swansboro’s opening goal by Lola Campbell on an assist from Gracie Abalos in the seventh minute.
“I thought it was a good game, all things considered,” Slater said. “We’ve got everybody back for the first time after the basketball girls finished their season. We were a bit disjointed, but we made adjustments and looked better in the second half.”
Swansboro, which brings back most of its roster from a 3A club with a 9-10-2 record, handed the Cougars one of their four losses last season in a 3-2 outcome.
“I thought we actually played better tonight than when we beat them last year,” Pirates coach Doug Kidd said. “And I think we’re already better than we were last year. I don’t think the score indicates how the game went. We played pretty well, especially when you consider that team is a favorite to go to states.”
The positivity around Croatan comes, not only from all of the returning talent from one of the best teams in program history, but a hopeful return to health.
The top scorer from the previous year, Kaia Richardson, missed the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL. Jessica Stern, arguably the team’s best defender, also never saw the field with a leg injury. Cousins raced to a team-leading 23 goals midway through the season before she suffered an injury and missed the rest of it.
“We’re hoping it goes better this year,” Slater said.
Health is already a factor as the season begins.
Cora Taylor, who put up eight goals and eight assists as a freshman, will miss much of the first month with a knee injury. Senior keeper Kelly Hagerty, who had 23 saves and an 80-percent save rate last season, missed the last eight minutes of the first half and the entire second half after tweaking an ankle injury suffered during basketball season.
Sophomore Caroline McAloon, wearing a knee brace, took over in goal and looked sharp, coming up with two saves.
“She did a great job,” Slater said. “(Assistant coach) Kalen (Perry) has been working a lot with her, and Caroline is brimming with confidence. She looked great.”
The Cougars didn’t get much competition in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference last year, going 14-0 and outscoring their league opponents 82-4. Eleven games were shutouts and five finished as 9-0 mercy-rule wins.
Always a fan of tough nonconference slates to prepare his team for the playoffs, Slater has gone the extra mile with a 24-game schedule.
“That’s ridiculous,” he said with a laugh. “That’s the most games we’ve ever had. But we need those challenges.”
Croatan will take on 4A Wake Forest (10-8-1 last season) and 3A squads Hunt (14-3), West Carteret (9-8-1), Rocky Mount (9-8), White Oak (14-5-1) and Jacksonville (15-7-1), which went to the fourth round of the states playoffs.
The rigorous campaign will also include 2A powers East Lincoln (15-6), Clinton (22-5-1) and Forbush (17-3-2). Clinton brings back nearly its entire roster from a team that beat the Cougars 1-0 in the fourth round. Forbush also went to the fourth round.
