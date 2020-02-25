OCEAN — The Croatan football team vacated three of its wins from a banner year for the program this fall.
The school self-reported a player ineligibility infraction shortly after the season ended, prompting a penalty from the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) that dropped their overall record from 9-3 to 6-6.
The games that saw changes were a 19-2 win over White Oak in the Aug. 23 season opener, a 44-0 victory over Lejeune on Sept. 27 and a 34-13 tilt over Dixon on Oct. 11.
The News-Times was unable to determine the source of the infraction, but the player was not a regular starter as six games were left unaffected.
“When we pick our roster, we have someone look up everyone’s grades to make sure they’ve satisfied the requirements,” Croatan football coach Andrew Gurley said. “We had a student transfer, whose grades were checked on Power School (educational database), and he was cleared to play in the fall. When it came time for basketball (in the winter), we checked again, and this time, the information was different.”
The dutiful self-reporting levied a penalty, but Gurley isn’t letting that take away from the program’s pride in winning 14 of its last 20 games on the field.
“The players know the kind of season we had. That won’t be taken away,” Gurley said. “It’s a shame, but those are the rules. We know we were 9-3, even if it doesn’t say that on paper. All we can do is keep being vigilant when we check in the future.”
