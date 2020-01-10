FRIDAY
High School Basketball
Jayvee Girls: Swansboro at West Carteret........................... 4 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: Swansboro at West Carteret...................... 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: Swansboro at West Carteret........................... 7 p.m.
Varsity Boys: Swansboro at West Carteret..................... 8:30 p.m.
Jayvee Girls: Croatan at Richlands...................................... 4 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: Croatan at Richlands................................ 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: Croatan at Richlands...................................... 7 p.m.
Varsity Boys: Croatan at Richlands................................ 8:30 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: East Carteret at Southwest Onslow............ 4:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: East Carteret at Southwest Onslow................. 6 p.m.
Varsity Boys: East Carteret at Southwest Onslow........... 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
High School Wrestling
East Carteret in Rumble on the Mat at South Lenoir........... 9 a.m.
Varsity: Croatan in Boneyard Bash at Jack Britt................... 9 a.m.
Jayvee: Little Beast at Croatan...................................... 9:30 a.m.
West Carteret at Heritage Duals in Virginia....................... 10 a.m.
High School Swimming
Croatan at Washington.................................................... 10 a.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
