BEAUFORT — West Carteret and East Carteret played a different kind of football under the Friday night lights.
The Patriots soccer team dominated the Mariners on East’s home field to the tune of 4-0 in a game that was postponed due to Hurricane Dorian.
“I’m glad we got the win and the shutout,” West coach Charles Dailey said. “We were coming off a nice victory last night against East Duplin, and I think we lost a little bit of our focus, but we got the job done. It wasn’t our best game, but we still managed to win.”
Dailey called the 3-0 triumph over East Duplin (3-4-1) on Thursday the team’s best performance in his 25 games as coach. d registering assists. Grayson Ogle had six saves in the shutout.
West (4-5) dropped a 10-1 contest on the previous day to Ashley (3-3-2).
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret spikers righted the ship Thursday with a 3-1 win over Swansboro to draw even at 1-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Patriots (4-5 overall) were staring down the barrel of a fifth straight loss with Swansboro winning the first set 25-20. The Morehead City squad bounced right back to win 20-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-14.
The victory was a nice bounce-back from the 3-0 defeat to Jacksonville on Tuesday. The Patriots previously lost to the Cardinals 3-2 in nonconference action Sept. 11, but the loss Tuesday counted against their league record.
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret volleyball team had won a first set this season but not a second set. The Mariners accomplished that feat Thursday and then captured a third set with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Southwest Onslow.
East improved to 1-3 in the Coastal 8 and 2-7 overall.
The Mariners previously fell to Richlands in five games in a match that saw them take a 2-1 lead and then dropped four-set matches to both Trask and Dixon, winning the third set in each of those contests.
RICHLANDS — The Croatan volleyball team capped a perfect week Thursday with a 3-0 shutout of Richlands on the road.
The Cougars (9-2 overall) improved to 4-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with the 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Richlands (7-3). The Wildcats, who also came into the match undefeated in league play, moved to second place at 4-1, while Croatan took sole possession of first.
Croatan also shut out Lejeune on the road 3-0 Wednesday, winning 25-22, 25-6, 25-9. The Devil Pups dropped to 0-4 in the conference and 1-6 overall.
