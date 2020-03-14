SWANSBORO — Senior night is usually reserved near the end of a season, but just in case, Croatan and Swansboro marked the occasion Friday.
The 10-6 win by the Cougars will be the last game until at least Monday, April 6, the date set by the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) on Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think everyone was just excited to play tonight,” Croatan coach Josh Shaffer said. “So many places around the state were canceling everything. No matter what happens, we were happy to get to play tonight.”
The date set by the state organization is three weeks, similar to the gap sustained in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in 2018, but it’s also a window of time that could expand as the situation progresses.
“Everybody knows it’s a tentative date, and it could change,” Swansboro coach Sammy Hewitt said. “We sat down and talked about it today for about 30 minutes, and when we broke down the huddle tonight, we acknowledged that this could be it for the season.”
For that reason, Hewitt had the idea to celebrate an impromptu senior night as a safeguard. Seniors for both teams were acknowledged, and the numbers of seniors from both teams were spray painted on the field.
“I was thankful that Swansboro included us. It was coach Hewitt’s idea,” Shaffer said. “It was super thoughtful and cool to see it.”
Hewitt added, “We wanted to give Croatan an opportunity to do something even though they weren’t home. It was a good ball game. I’d like to have seen less errors on our end, but we’re a young team.”
Swansboro held the edge early with five runs in the second inning, only to see Croatan do the same in the fourth to go up 7-6. The Cougars tacked on another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to improve to 3-2 overall. Swansboro moved to 1-3 with the loss.
The Cougars hit the ball well, totaling 10 with extra-base knocks from six batters. Owen Bellamy and Josh DeMercurio led the way at the plate, with Bellamy finishing 2-of-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run, and DeMercurio going 2-of-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run.
Aaron Keel also hit a triple while Zach Hoy, Matt Lasater and Connor McLeod each hit a double.
“We didn’t hit very well the first week of the season, but now the bats are coming alive,” Shaffer said. “They make it really tough to make a lineup every night. Everyone that has been put in has been doing their job. It’s a good problem to have.”
Croatan relief pitcher Jamie Register faced an uphill climb when he entered the game in the second with two runners on base. He loaded the bases before forcing a groundout for the third out. The sophomore only allowed one hit and one earned run, striking out 10, including five straight in the fifth and sixth innings.
“He played during the jayvee game, and then we thought he could probably throw for us tonight,” Shaffer said. “He came in to a tough situation and shut it down. I’m super proud of him.”
Swansboro’s best stretch of the night came in the second with runs from Robert Beatty, Luke Schopp, Sam Meadows, Joel Hunt and Rodolfo Heredia. Only Heredia and Schopp’s runs were earned, each getting on with a single. Schopp scored on a fielder’s choice and Heredia on an error. Heredia also had two RBIs in the game.
Croatan’s five-run burst in the fourth inning took advantage of three of Swansboro’s six errors in the game.
Cole Hall pitched six innings for Swansboro, striking out four and giving up 10 hits and 10 runs, four earned.
Croatan’s next available game after the April 6 limit is at East Carteret on Tuesday, April 7.
Swansboro’s next available game would be at home against Northside-Jacksonville on April 7.
“This whole thing is unfortunate,” Hewitt said. “I was really down in the dumps (Thursday) when I heard the news. Everybody here has been working their butts off. I feel really bad for the seniors. I hope this isn’t the end. They deserve to be able to come back and finish this season, whatever we can fit in.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan…….110 512 0 - 10 10 2
Swansboro…050 100 0 - 6 4 6
WP – Register
LP – Hall
Croatan leading hitters: O. Bellamy 2-4 (3B), RBI, run; DeMercurio 2-4 (2B), 2 RBI, run; R. Bellamy 1-3, RBI, run; Hoy 1-3 (2B), RBI, run; Keel 1-4 (3B), RBI, 2 runs; Lasater 1-3 (2B), run; McLeod 1-4 (2B), 2 RBIs; Sullivan 1-4, 2 runs.
Swansboro leading hitters: Beatty 1-1, RBI, run; Hall 1-4; Heredia 1-4, 2 RBIs, run; Schopp 1-3, run.
