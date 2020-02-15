This season has been a banner one for county wrestling, and it’s not over yet.
This weekend was regionals, and next weekend will be the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) state tournament. All three prep teams should place a host of wrestlers in each event.
Here’s the thing, though. Next year will be an even better one for county wrestling. No disrespect to the achievements of this winter, but the numbers suggest this season could pale in comparison to the next.
There are 23 wrestlers in the county with 25 or more wins, including nine apiece at West Carteret and Croatan and five at East Carteret. Of that group, only nine are graduating while 16 are returning next season.
Additionally, the majority of each school’s top 10 wrestlers based on win percentage with 10 or more matches wrestled are returning. East is getting nine of its 10 back, West eight of 10 and Croatan seven of 10. Folks, that’s 80 percent of the county’s best wrestlers win-wise coming back next season. In a sport dominated by junior and seniors, that is a huge number.
The Patriots and Cougars have perennially successful wrestling programs, but look out for the Mariners next season. They already broke a program dual-team win record this season with 21.
The Mariners will say goodbye to senior heavyweight Ezekiel Jayne (33-5) at the end of the year, but they’ll bring back nine of their top 10 in J.T. Lawrence (42-5) at 138 pounds, Shane Hatfield (41-5) at 126, Jathan Parker (46-8) at 182, Ronan Carletta (23-10) at 132, Jack McMahon (29-15) at 220, Daniel White (13-15) at 285, Avery Cox (13-16) at 220, Alex Ahmed (8-10) at 138 and Preson Styron (7-9) at 195.
Luke Franks (8-16), Josiah Hynes (14-28) and John Priddy (10-22) were also heavily used this season and will all be back in 2020-2021.
West will bring back eight of its top 10, saying goodbye to seniors Jake Reynolds (26-2) at 195 pounds and Clayton Wilson (33-9) at 170, but bring back Josh Henderson (47-5) at 195, Jacob Bennett (45-5) at 132, Hiroki Cruz (35-7) at 182, Hayden Augenstein (40-13) at 113, Christian Mezzaroba (26-11) at 138, Jaiden Rittenhouse (35-16) at 160 and Joshua Knipe (16-9) at 195.
Patriot seniors Manuel Jaurequi (7-2) at 220 pounds and Ariana Wolkerstorfer (28-22) at 113 will graduate, while other notable returners will be John Watts (18-13) at 132, Cole Reynolds (11-8) at 160, Austin Thompson (20-23) at 152, Daniel Day (11-14) at 160 and Isaac McPherson (19-27) at 285.
Croatan does lose three of its top 10 – Walker Gladwell (23-1) at 220 pounds, Jacob Caldwell (46-7) at 113 and Max Buglisi (12-7) at 126 – but it brings back the other seven in Colton Sullivan (34-10) at 160, Ryan Lindsay (38-13) at 195, Drake Egan (36-13) at 152, Dakota Gray (40-16) at 220, Anthony Marello (35-16) at 152, Eli Simonette (20-11) at 152 and Luke Walker (26-15) at 132.
Other seniors leaving are Zach Simonette (30-20) at 170 pounds, Zack Barker (22-19) at 145 and Harris Rogers (12-14) at 120.
Notable returners are Noah Pjanic (11-7) at 106, Cody Raymond (13-9) at 145, Zach Lindsay (22-17) at 220, Landon Gray (12-12) at 182 and Angelica Steffy (8-23) at 120.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
