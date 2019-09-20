Transfers are a part of prep sports, there’s not getting around it.
Kids move from state to state or town to town, sometimes just a few miles down the road. When a standout athlete makes a move, the new school is the beneficiary. Sometimes enough transfers and new arrivals line up and have an impact across a range of sports, which is what’s happening at Croatan this year.
The Cougars have seen their share of new arrivals, or “gifts,” contributing to programs that have already experienced success.
Take a look at the girls tennis team. Croatan was already coming off a 9-3 finish in 2018, in which it went 5-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. It was bringing back four of its top six netters, but then added transfer junior Maddie Tsirlis, who is 8-1 at the No. 1 spot. The Cougars were already going to be a conference championship contender. With Tsirlis, they’re eyeing an undefeated regular season with deep playoff aspirations.
With tennis on the mind, Croatan tennis coach Jim Sheehan has actually been gifted twice in this calendar year. In the spring, his boys tennis team, coming off a 6-0 finish in the Coastal 8 and a 10-4 overall record, saw freshman transfer Noah Shaul take over at No. 1 and finish 9-2 to help the Cougars finish the regular season 13-0.
On the volleyball court, longtime assistant coach-turned head coach Lindsey Gurley was already inheriting a stacked roster, one that finished last season 13-4 overall and 7-0 in the Coastal 8.
Then the Cougars added senior Ally Roth, typically a fall cross country runner who made the switch to volleyball this season, and freshman Cammie Davis to the lineup. Roth is one of the school’s most successful athletes, with multiple all-conference selections across a range of sports including basketball, soccer and track. Davis has already proven her worth in two matches as the starting libero.
When Roth joins her soccer cohorts in the spring, she’ll be part of a roster chock full of talent looking to keep their run of 18 straight conference wins alive.
In the middle of that lineup will be senior attacking midfielder Lorena Montesano, who shined as a freshman at West Carteret before transferring to Croatan in 2017. As a junior last season, Montesano was the glue in the middle of a slew of scorers. She still tallied 17 goals and 14 assists while helping to steer an offense that was ever-changing due to injuries.
Sometimes players move to a new town in middle school, and the high school doesn’t reap the benefit for a year or two. That was the case for the Kleckner brothers, who are now helping anchor the Croatan boys cross country team.
Elliot Kleckner recently broke the record at the Elliott Cous Nature Trail near Fort Macon with a time of 17 minutes, 48 seconds, shattering the old record of 18:16. Last season, Cooper Kleckner was the second-fastest returning runner in the Coastal 8 championship meet, clocking in at fifth place with a time of 16:56.
The Croatan football team got a morale boost in 2016 with the arrival of freshman quarterback Major Hawkins. While his numbers don’t always translate well – he is 8-of-24 for 82 yards this season – he doesn’t have to shine under center on a team that primarily runs the ball. What the now-senior brings to the table is leadership, a two-time team captain who has been an ideal role model for the last four years.
Sometimes the rich get richer, and sometimes a good program gets a little help when it was already bound for success. No one in Ocean is complaining.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.