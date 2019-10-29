JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret girls cross country team put up a dominating performance last week in the 3A Coastal Conference title meet to capture its 17th consecutive league championship.
The Patriots posted 20 points at Northeast Park in Jacksonville by placing three runners in the top four and five in the top six. Jacksonville was the runner-up with 54 points followed by White Oak with 60 and Swansboro with 106.
West was no match for White Oak in the boys meet as the Vikings scored 30 points to run away with the meet. The Patriots earned the runner-up spot with 51. Jacksonville was third with 72 followed by Swansboro with 73 and Havelock with 145.
--------------------------
OCEAN — Croatan took command of both cross country meets last week at the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship.
The girls scored 29 points and won by 45 points to take their seventh league championship in a row while the boys scored 20 and won by 41 to garner their fifth straight league crown.
Both teams posted their outstanding performances with young teams. Six of the eight girls are underclassmen while seven of the nine boys are freshmen or sophomores.
The girls won by running away from a Lejeune squad that scored 74. Dixon took third with 89 followed by Richlands with 110 and East Carteret with 139. Southwest Onlsow finished sixth with 144 followed by Pender with 163 and Trask with 185.
The boys scored 20 points while Lejeune was the runner-up with 61. Trask took third with 103 followed by Pender with 114 and Southwest Onslow with 115. Dixon was sixth with 158 points followed by Richlands with 181 and East Carteret with 203.
--------------------------
OCEAN — The East Carteret girls cross country team placed fifth last week in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship meet.
The Mariners had 138 points to finish ahead of Southwest Onslow with 144, Pender with 163 and Trask with 185.
Croatan won the meet with 29 points followed by Lejeune with 74, Dixon with 89 and Richlands with 110.
--------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys soccer team solidified it’s standing as the top 1A team in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference on Monday in a crucial matchup with Lejeune.
The Mariners controlled the action from start to finish, earning a season sweep over the Devil Pups with a 4-0 victory to earn the No. 1 playoff bid from the conference. They gained a 3-1 win in the first matchup.
East split with the other 1A team in the league, losing 3-2 and winning 7-1 versus Pender.
--------------------------
BURGAW — The Croatan boys soccer team kicked off its final week of the regular season with a 9-0 victory at Pender on Monday.
It was the 10th shutout of the season for the Cougars (12-5-2 overall) and their sixth 9-0 win over a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opponent.
Croatan is 11-2 in league play, but a Coastal 8 championship is out of the question after losing twice to Dixon. A second-place finish still guarantees the Cougars a spot in the state playoffs, however, which begin Wednesday, Nov. 6. Seedings are expected to be announced on Monday.
Pender slipped to 2-18-1 overall and 1-12 in league play for last place with the loss.
--------------------------
OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team skated through the first round of the 2A state playoffs Saturday with a 3-0 victory over North Lenoir.
The Cougars (20-2) came into the match as the No. 7 seed in the eastern region after winning the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a 14-0 record. They are ranked No. 16 in the classification statewide, according to MaxPreps.com.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball team advanced to the second round of the 3A playoffs Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 sweep of Northern Guilford.
The Patriots took the match 25-15, 25-15, 25-21.
The Nighthawks, the No. 18 seed, ended the year with a 14-11 record. They were the third-place team from the Mid-State Conference.
West, the No. 15 seed, improved to 14-8.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — There is only home game and two on the road Friday for week 11 of the county prep football schedule.
Croatan (7-2) will host Pender, while East Carteret (2-7) travels to Lejeune and West Carteret (3-6) to Northside-Jacksonville.
See the complete online edition or the newsstand and home delivery edition.
--------------------------
CARY — Croatan netter Maddie Tsirlis participated in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A state tournament Friday at the Cary Tennis Park.
The 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Co-Player of the Year attended the tournament after winning the 2A east regional tournament the previous weekend.
At the state event, she fell in the first round to Hendersonville’s Lindsay Bull 6-0, 6-1. Bull went on to lose in the second round to Carrboro’s Ella Strickler.
The singles champion was Lauren Baddour of Carrboro.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.