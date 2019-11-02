CAMP LEJEUNE — The East Carteret football team earned a season sweep of 1A teams in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference on Friday with a 35-0 triumph over Lejeune.
The Mariners (3-7 overall) beat the other 1A team in the split league on Sept. 27 in a 27-20 win over Pender.
East is now 3-3 in the Coastal 8, followed by Pender (1-9 overall) at 1-5 and Lejeune (1-9 overall) at 0-6 to give the Mariners the automatic 1A playoff seed.
--------------------------
JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret football team fell to 1-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference on Friday with a 48-7 loss at Northside-Jacksonville.
The Patriots will battle for fourth place in the six-team league this week when they host Swansboro. The Pirates (6-4 overall) are also 1-3 in the conference after a 45-6 loss to Havelock.
West (3-7 overall) finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter versus Northside when Cam Ballou ran it in from 10 yards out.
The Monarchs improved to 5-5 overall and 3-1 in the Coastal.
--------------------------
CARRBORO — Another fantastic Croatan volleyball season ended in another 3-0 loss to Carrboro on Thursday in the 2A state playoffs.
The Cougars have seen their campaign end versus the Jaguars in four of the past five postseasons in three-game sweeps.
On Thursday, Carrboro took a 26-24, 25-18, 25-11 victory in the third-round matchup to advance to the fourth round where it will play Ayden-Grifton.
The No. 2-seed Jaguars are 23-3, while the No. 3-seed Chargers are 20-5.
Croatan’s season finished with a 21-3 record.
--------------------------
PEMBROKE — Perhaps they should just go ahead and change the Peach Belt Conference Goalkeeper of the Week award wording to include Gina Ryan.
The UNC-Pembroke senior was recently honored for the third time this season and eighth in her career.
The former Croatan standout played all 180 minutes in a 1-0 win over Lander and 1-0 win over Georgia Southwestern to push her PBC shutout record to 33 games. She set the record earlier this season with her 29th shutout.
Ryan leads the conference in shutouts this season with six.
--------------------------
ROCKY MOUNT — Antonio Johnson is proving his junior season was no fluke.
The N.C. Wesleyan middle linebacker was named USA South Defensive Player of the Year last year and appears headed for the same accolade this season.
The 2014 West Carteret grad – he went by Tyrell then but now goes by his given name – has already earned two USA South Defensive Athlete of the Week honors.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.