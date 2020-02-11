TUESDAY
High School Basketball
Jayvee Boys: Lejeune at East Carteret........................... 4:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: Lejeune at East Carteret................................. 6 p.m.
Varsity Boys: Lejeune at East Carteret........................... 7:30 p.m.
Jayvee Girls: Croatan at Pender.......................................... 4 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: Croatan at Pender.................................... 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: Croatan at Pender.......................................... 7 p.m.
Varsity Boys: Croatan at Pender.................................... 8:30 p.m.
Jayvee Girls: West Carteret at Havelock.............................. 4 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: West Carteret at Havelock........................ 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: West Carteret at Havelock.............................. 7 p.m.
Varsity Boys: West Carteret at Havelock........................ 8:30 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
