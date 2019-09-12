MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan flipped a switch at halftime Tuesday and looked like a different club in the final 40 minutes in its county rivalry match with West Carteret.
Following a scoreless tie at the break, the Cougars put on a strong push and registered four goals to earn their first victory of the season.
“In the second half, we just brought a lot more energy,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “Our fitness showed.”
----------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret volleyball team got off the schneid Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Northside-Jacksonville.
The Mariners took the barnburner 25-22, 22-25, 27-25, 27-25 to break a 10-match losing streak.
They came into the night having lost their last five matches of 2018 and posting a 0-5 record this season including losing two matches by 3-2 scores, those being the season opener versus Northside and the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opener at Richlands on Tuesday.
“Finally,” Daniel Griffee said.
Griffee, the assistant coach, is filling in for head coach Lauren Morgan, who is nearing the end of her pregnancy and is due soon. Griffee is being assisted by longtime East coach Gary Chadwick, who has now come out of retirement on a couple of occasions.
“That was a good one,” Griffee said after his third match as the head coach.
----------------------------
NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team cemented its status as the best in the county Tuesday with a 9-0 shutout of East Carteret.
The two schools met at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport for the first of two 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference matches. The Cougars (7-0) had already defeated West Carteret 9-0 on Aug. 21, giving them a complete sweep over their county foes.
Croatan improved to 2-0 in league play with the win, while the Mariners (4-2 overall) moved to 1-1.
----------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — Fans of West Carteret volleyball got a full plate of spiker action Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Jacksonville.
The first of three scheduled meetings, the two 3A Coastal Conference foes met as nonconference opponents for their first go-around. The Patriots (3-3) traded blows with the Cardinals (2-3), alternating set victories until Jacksonville came out on top 25-23, 14-25, 25-22, 26-28, 15-6.
“When we were passing well, we were really good and we could stay with them,” West coach Michael Turner said. “When we got them on their heels with our serving, it was a whole different world. They’re a really good team. That’s the reason why we scheduled this game. I think everyone got their money’s worth.”
----------------------------
JACKSONVILLE — The Croatan volleyball team is off to a hot start in its return to the court after a weeklong pause for Hurricane Dorian.
A little over a week after capturing its third sweep of the season – a 3-0 win over Havelock on Aug. 28 – the Cougars (5-2 overall) picked up their fourth and fifth with wins, respectively, over Jacksonville on Monday and Southwest Onslow on Tuesday.
Croatan swept both opponents 3-0 on the road. The 25-7, 25-12, 25-6 victory over the Stallions (1-3) marked Croatan’s opener in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. The Cougars won the Coastal 8 last year with a 7-0 record during a season shortened by Hurricane Florence.
----------------------------
