It’s the end of fall, y’all.
At least as far as the high school sports season is concerned.
The football state championships rounded out the campaign on Saturday.
And you know what that means, boys and girls.
It’s time, once again, to check in on the nontraditional controversy in the 1A division.
Nontraditionals are defined as charter and magnet public schools and non-boarding parochial private schools located in metropolitan areas that don’t necessarily adhere to strict district lines like traditional schools in rural, small towns.
Nontraditionals make up less than half of the 1A division, and most of them have been around for less than 20 years, so their rate of winning state titles is rather eye opening.
These schools don’t just win in some sports, they dominate, effectively eliminating any chance that a traditional program can even compete at the state championship level.
To be fair, nontraditionals weren’t as dominant as they were last fall, but that season would have been hard to replicate.
Unless you played football at a traditional 1A high school last fall, you didn’t win a state championship.
In the other sports, nontraditional schools went a perfect 6-for-6.
I think we all knew it was eventually going to reach this level. As it turns out, eventually arrived in 2018.
This year?
Outside of football, nontraditionals went a measly 5-for-6.
Oh, well. Better luck next year.
These schools didn’t always dominate so many fall sports, but now they do, and it seems like they always will.
A nontraditional hadn’t won a girls cross country state title until 2011.They’ve now won nine in a row.
Research Triangle won it all this year. Franklin Academy claimed the previous three after Gray Stone Day (2015), Community School of Davidson (2014), Bishop McGuinness (2012-2013) and Lake Norman Charter captured the prior rings.
Traditional schools have struggled to even finish in the top five most years.
Nontraditionals took the four spots this year, the top eight spots last season, five of the top six in 2017, the top five in 2016, five of the top six in 2015, six of the top eight in 2014 and the top five in 2013.
A nontraditional hadn’t won a boys cross country state crown until 2012. They’ve now won six of the last eight. Bishop McGuinness won four (2012-2014, 2017), and Lincoln Charter has won the last two. The top two teams were nontraditionals this season after they took the top four spots last year and the top three in 2017.
A nontraditional hadn’t won a girls tennis dual team state championship until 2014. They’ve now won the last six. Pine Lake Prep won it all this year after Raleigh Charter captured three in a row and Bishop McGuinness won two in a row.
Four of those six state finals were all-nontraditional matchups with Franklin Academy earning the runner-up honor this fall, Pine Lake Prep grabbing it in 2018, Raleigh Charter taking it in 2015 and Voyager Academy claiming it in 2014.
A nontraditional hadn’t won a volleyball state crown until 2016. They’ve now won four in a row with Falls Lake Academy and Community School of Davidson each taking back-to-back titles.
A nontraditional hadn’t won a boys soccer state title until 2015. They’ve now captured three consecutive and four of the last five.
The last three state finals have been all-nontraditional affairs with Franklin Academy getting by Christ The King this year, Voyager Academy defeating Community School of Davidson last fall and Bishop McGuinness beating Franklin Academy in 2017.
And now we’ll turn our full attention to the winter season where basketball is both the headliner, and perhaps, the most problematic of all the sports in this controversy.
If not for East Carteret, nontraditional programs would have won the last eight boys basketball state titles. The Mariners beat Winston-Salem Prep in 2015.
Nontraditional girls teams have won 11 of the past 14 state crowns.
If you combine girls and boys basketball, nontraditionals have won 12 of the past 16 state championships and 20 of the past 28.
