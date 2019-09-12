MOREHEAD CITY — High school games dominate the panel this week with nine contests on the schedule.
The nine members are in much agreement on those matchups as seven are unanimous picks.
The entire panel goes with West Craven over West Carteret, Croatan over Pamlico, Wallace-Rose Hill over Havelock, New Bern over Washington County, Jacksonville over Kinston, East Duplin over Southwest Onslow and North Duplin over Lejeune.
Note: picks were made prior to the West Craven-West Carteret and New Bern-Washington County games before those were played Thursday night.
Tim Hower (CoastalPreps.com) is the lone member to go with East Carteret over Swansboro.
Three members like Northside-Jacksonville over New Hanover, including Brian North (WCTI-12), Billy Weaver (WITN-7) and Zack Nally (News-Times).
Three college games round out the slate.
Brian Bailey (WNCT-9) is in the minority in two of them.
Deana King (NCPreps.com) joins him to take West Virginia over N.C. State, and North joins him to select East Carolina over Navy.
The North Carolina and Wake Forest matchup is a 5-4 split.
J.J. Smith (News-Times), Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com), North, Weaver and King take North Carolina, while Dennis Thomason (News-Times), Bailey, Nally and Hower like Wake Forest.
The three panel teams tied last week with 23-10 records.
Bailey and Thomason led the way in the individual standings with 9-2 outings, followed by Barnes, Weaver, Smith and Hower tied with 8-3 records. King went 7-4, while Nally and North brought up the rear with 6-5 marks.
The entire panel correctly picked Kansas City over Jacksonville and the L.A. Chargers over Indianapolis. The entire panel missed on Tennessee’s win over Cleveland.
Four panelists went their own way in four games with upset picks, and each came up short. King failed to take both Philadelphia over Washington and Baltimore over Miami, Nally missed on Minnesota’s win over Atlanta and North didn’t go with the winner in Dallas’ triumph over the N.Y. Giants.
North and King were the only ones to rightly take Buffalo over the N.Y. Jets, but North and Smith were the only ones to miss on New England’s victory over Pittsburgh.
North, Nally and King failed to take the L.A. Rams over Carolina.
Bailey, Smith, Thomason and King correctly chose San Francisco over Tampa Bay.
The Arizona and Detroit game ended in a tie and didn’t factor in the standings.
The online editors maintained their one-game lead in the overall team standings with a 73-29 mark. Carteret Publishing is second at 72-30 and the TV sports anchors are third at 70-32.
Bailey and Thomason are tied atop the overall individual standings with 26-8 marks, followed by Smith and Barnes with 25-9 records, while King, Hower and Weaver are next with 24-10 records. Nally has put up a 21-13 mark, followed by North at 20-14.
