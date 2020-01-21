County teams haven’t received much love in the first two NCPreps/HS Media Basketball Polls of the year.
The East Carteret boys team was the first to crack the list last week, coming in at No. 10 in the 1A Poll.
The Mariners (9-3) were the sixth team listed in the honorable mention section the previous week.
East’s stay in the top 10 will be short-lived if it loses to Pender on Friday. The matchup with the No. 5 Patriots (10-5) will be for the top spot in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with Pender at 7-0 in the league and the Mariners at 5-1.
The Patriots won the first contest of the season 92-79.
East’s place in the NCPreps Poll seems appropriate seeing that the squad is No. 11 in the MaxPreps 1A rankings.
The Mariners’ two best wins of the season have come over Washington (10-5) and West Carteret (12-3). Washington is No. 20 in the MaxPreps 2A rankings, while West is No. 21 in 3A.
West Carteret’s 12-3 record suggests it should perhaps be ranked, but the Patriots are held back for two reasons. They have just one quality win on their résumé, a 74-70 victory over East in the second game of the season. And the NCPreps 3A Poll is loaded. Three of the teams are undefeated, three each have one loss, three each have two losses and one has three losses.
Dudley, which is No. 10, is the lone team with three losses, but the Panthers are No. 12 in the MaxPreps 3A rankings.
Four teams are in the honorable mention section of the NCPreps 3A Poll, including Huss (13-2), Vance County (12-3), Eastern Guilford (12-6) and Charlotte Catholic (12-3).
West could find itself in the NCPreps 3A Poll before the regular season ends if it keeps on with its winning ways. The Patriots have won eight in a row and will be favored in their final eight games of the regular season. It might be asking a lot of West to finish on a 16-game winning streak, but if it does, it’s hard to imagine a 20-3 record doesn’t put it on the voters’ radar.
And if the Patriots were to pull off this feat, they would reach the 20-win mark in a season for the first time since their 1985 state championship campaign.
The Croatan girls have been in the honorable mention section of the NCPreps 2A Poll in each of the first two iterations this year. The Cougars received two votes the first time and one vote the second time.
Croatan certainly has the record to warrant a look with an 11-2 mark.
The team’s best wins this season came in a nonconference sweep of Southside. The Seahawks are 9-4 and No. 10 in the MaxPreps 1A rankings.
The Cougars are No. 18 in 2A. They would be higher in the rankings and perhaps in the NCPreps 2A Poll, but they fell in their biggest profile games of the season. They dropped a 40-22 contest to Hoggard (14-3) and lost 44-39 to Swansboro (12-2).
Croatan, like the West boys, is on a roll, having won seven in a row. The Cougars should also be favored in their final nine regular season games. Wins in those nine contests would put the Cougars at 20-2.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
