NEWPORT — The West Carteret boys tennis team shut out East Carteret 9-0 Monday in its season opener at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
The tennis facility is home for both programs, as well as Croatan, with East the home team on Monday. That advantage didn’t extend onto the court, however, where West went 6-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles.
The tightest contest came at No. 1 singles, where Rob Cummings bested Aidan Wolf 4-6, 6-0, 10-5. Adam Cummings at No. 2 defeated Jack Nowacek 6-3, 7-5, Jake Bradley at No. 3 beat Mitchell Brooks 6-3, 7-5, Ransom Bryant at No. 4 defeated Tyler Hodge 6-1, 6-2, August Taber at No. 5 beat Evan Fullwood 6-2, 6-0 and Matthew Loynes defeated Wyatt Nowacek 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles, the Cummings brothers blanked Jack Nowacek and Wolf 8-0, Bryant and Taber bested Brooks and Hodge 8-2, and Bradley and Loynes defeated Trey Austin and Logan Pilcher 8-4.
West comes into this season looking to build on a 2019 finish that saw it go 10-5 overall and 8-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The program last won a conference championship in 2018.
West graduated top senior Jimmy Davis, who went 14-2 at No. 1 singles, and No. 3 Mitchell McKinney (6-7).
It brought back the remaining four, however, in this season’s No. 1 Rob Cummings, who went 9-2 at No. 2 last year; No. 3 Jake Bradley, who went 2-1 at No. 6 in sparing action last season; No. 4 Ransom Bryant, who went 10-5 between the No. 3, 4 and 5 spots; and No. 5 August Taber, who went 3-2 between No. 5 and No. 6.
Newcomers are freshman Adam Cummings at No. 2 and senior Matthew Loynes at No. 6.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 9, East Carteret 0
Singles
No. 1: Rob Cummings (WC) def. Aidan Wolf (EC), 4-6, 6-0 (10-5).
No. 2: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Jack Nowacek (EC), 6-4, 6-4.
No. 3: Jake Bradley (WC) def. Mitchell Brooks (EC), 6-3, 7-5.
No. 4: Ransom Bryant (WC) def. Tyler Hodge (EC), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 5: August Taber (WC) def. Evan Fullwood (EC), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 6: Matthew Loynes (WC) def. Wyatt Nowacek (EC), 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: R. Cummings/A. Cummings (WC) def. Wolf/J. Nowacek (EC), 8-0.
No. 2: Bryant/Taber (WC) def. Brooks/Hodge (EC), 8-2.
No. 3: Bradley/Loynes (WC) def. Trey Austin/Logan Pilcher (EC), 8-4.
