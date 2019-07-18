Seriously, who came up with the NFL’s idea of an 18-game schedule with each player only allowed to play 16 games?
In the long line of bad ideas by the NFL, this one might take the cake. A ploy to force load management while attempting to rake in more money each season, this idea, reported by Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal, belongs in the hall of fame of bad ideas by any major sports organization.
The idea, in addition to being a grossly blatant money grab, is an affront to fans, players, media networks and pretty much everybody in the industry. Worse yet, it appears the idea will be a bona fide proposal in the upcoming new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association.
Taking a step back for a moment, it’s highly unlikely the proposal would actually go through. It’s an idea that has been around for a few years now and has been largely shut down by media pundits and fans. But for argument’s sake, here are a few reasons why this is a historically terrible idea.
Load management is not a new concept. The NBA has adopted the concept over the last decade, while the NHL literally has rotating lines of players and the MLB has a bevy of situational players. Many NFL teams have also found that rotating such positions as defensive line and running back can keep the unit fresh.
The 18/16 idea, however, is load management gone horribly wrong. Forcing coaches to sit their players two games out of the season will create nightmare scenarios. Will teams sit marquee players one at a time, or will they sit large swaths of starters at one time to limit the impact of the rule?
When the Carolina Panthers battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London on Oct. 13, will the Panthers use that opportunity to save his starters from the jet lag and keep them home? What about in the late season when a 12-2 team is up against a 4-10 team? Will the playoff-bound team really play their starters? How will the big networks respond when a marquee Monday Night Football contest features a cast of practice squad players?
I have friends who are planning to attend their first Panthers game this fall. Will they receive partial refunds from the ticket cost when they show up Sunday to find Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey, Luke Kuechly and the rest of the gang on the sidelines? How is it fair to expect fans to pay the same price for a lesser product? How many fans will leave broken-hearted because they paid good money, expecting to see excellence and instead get an eyeful of incompetence.
If you’re wondering about the second-string players who will have the opportunity to start in a NFL game, consider this: Who will they be playing against? Likely other second-stringers, meaning no added exposure or advantage for any of them.
I love the idea of more football. Who doesn’t? But I’m not excited at all about the idea of watching bad players potentially decide the fate of my favorite team. Leave that to the preseason when the outcomes don’t matter.
Here’s hoping this is all just misdirection for another bad idea the NFL hopes no one will notice. Nothing could be worse than this.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
