Croatan senior Colby Loveless, seated center, is signing on to swim at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in the fall. Others in the photo are, left to right: sitting, father Donald Loveless and mother Mary Loveless; standing, Scott Hooley, Beaufort Bluefins coach Tom Mason, Grant Kelley, Croatan swim coach Mikaela Edge, Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal and Croatan Principal Kay Zimarino. (Zack Nally photo)