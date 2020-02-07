Carolina Panthers first-year coach Matt Rhule finalized his coaching staff at the end of January, and there sure are a lot of Baylor faces in the crowd.
It’s not totally unheard of for a new head coach to bring in familiars to ease the transition, but there hasn’t been quite a migration of assistants like this in the 21st century.
Rhule, with a 47-43 record as a college head coach over seven years, signed on two new coordinators and retained one in special teams coach Chase Blackburn. He’ll be joined by ex-LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady as offensive coordinator and ex-Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow in the same capacity at Carolina.
He also brought on ex-Baylor guys in wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, defensive line assistant coach Frank Okam turned defensive line coach, linebackers coach Mike Siravo, cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper, graduate assistant Cedric Whitaker turned coaching assistant, football operations assistant Grant Udinski turned coaching assistant, analyst Ed Foley turned assistant special teams coach, strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Scott and director of football technology Matthew Delgado turned assistant to the head coach.
Difficult as it may be to believe, there have only been five head coaches hired from the college ranks to the NFL since the turn of the century.
Kliff Kingsbury is the most recent hire, brought on by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 where he has gone 5-9-1 in one season. He went 35-40 in six seasons at Texas Tech, bringing with him no familiar faces.
Arizona, instead, brought on ex-Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator and former Green Bay Packers assistant head coach Tom Clements as passing game coordinator. Aside from a few new position group coaches, the rest were retained from outgoing coach Steve Wilks’ staff.
Chip Kelly was brought on to coach the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-2015 before moving to the San Francisco 49ers for one year in 2016. When he came to Philadelphia, where he finished 26-21, he brought no help from his four straight BCS appearances and 46-7 record at Oregon.
Instead, he was joined by former Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator, two-time defensive coordinator Bill Davis as defensive coordinator and two-year Miami Dolphins special teams coach Dave Fipp as the special teams coordinator.
Pete Carroll was hired by the Seattle Seahawks and has since served as the modern gold standard for college coaches turned pro. After going 97-19 in nine seasons at USC, Carroll has gone 100-59 with two Super Bowl berths and one championship in Seattle.
Carroll brought a few familiar faces with him from USC, including offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates and former assistant Pat Ruel as assistant head coach. However, tenured coaches were also retained, including future Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator and future Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as linebackers coach.
Nick Saban was hired by the Miami Dolphins in 2005 after spending five years at LSU, where he won a national championship, and five more at Michigan State. Saban only went 15-17 in two years with the Dolphins before refocusing on college football and dominating the better part of a decade with titles at Alabama in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017.
Saban didn’t bring any friends from LSU when he arrived in Miami, instead being joined by future Division I two-time head coach Will Muschamp as assistant coach, future St. Louis Rams coach Scott Linehan as offensive coordinator and three-time defensive coordinator Richard Smith in the same capacity.
All four college coaches turned pro had a stable of NFL-proven coaches at their disposal. Rhule has two college coordinators and a recently retired player who has served two years in the league.
Of all the coaching staffs, Rhule’s most closely resembles Carroll’s, which is good news. Time will tell if that holds true, but the lack of NFL experience in the coaching headsets going into this season will be interesting for the Panthers.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.