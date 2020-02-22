It’s all-county time again, and first up for the winter season is wrestling.
The grappling season ended Saturday at states, and while results from the state championship tournament weren’t available in time for this edition, the county’s wrestlers have put in plenty of work to prove their worth as best from the three high schools.
I promised myself in the fall to stop worrying about making sure every position (or weight class) gets filled and instead name the best wrestling athletes in the county, and I’m sticking to it.
However, there are 14 weight classes on a team, so here are the best 14 wrestlers from Croatan, East Carteret and West Carteret in my estimation, followed by a brief description of the grapplers’ achievements.
They are, sorted by percentage of overall record, West’s Jacob Bennett at 126 pounds, West’s Jake Reynolds at 182, East’s J.T. Lawrence at 132, West’s Josh Henderson at 195, Croatan’s Jacob Caldwell at 106, East’s Shane Hatfield at 126, East’s Ezekiel Jayne at 285, East’s Jathan Parker at 170, West’s Hiroki Cruz at 170, West’s Clayton Wilson at 160, and the final all being from Croatan, Colton Sullivan at 152, Drake Egan at 145, Ryan Lindsey at 195 and Dakota Gray at 182.
Bennett (49-5) was one of just three regional champions countywide, and one of just two to win both an east regional title and a 3A Coastal Conference championship. The junior also placed first in three tournaments – West’s Beach Brawl, New Bern’s Swiss Bear and C.B. Aycock’s Falcon Invitational – and took third in Croatan’s Beast of the East.
Reynolds (29-3) missed a portion of the season due to injury, but he made up for it with a conference championship and second place in the regional tournament. Earlier in the year, the senior won the Beach Brawl and placed second in the Swiss Bear and Beast of the East.
Lawrence (45-6) was a key part of East’s wrestling resurgence this season as one of three Mariners with 40 or more wins. He placed third at regionals and second in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship. In other tournament action, he placed third at the Beach Brawl and fourth at the Swiss Bear.
Henderson (50-7) leads the county in total wins and has a conference championship to boot. A DQ in the third-place match at regionals prevented him from reaching the podium, but he already had two other tournament wins in his book. He won the Falcon Invitational and the Beach Brawl, placed second in the Beast of the East, third in Chapel Hill’s Tiger Holiday Classic and fourth in the Swiss Bear.
Caldwell (49-7) was the other county grappler to win both a regional title and a conference championship. The senior also placed second in the Beast of the East, third in the Swiss Bear and fourth in Jack Britt’s Boneyard Bash and the Tiger Holiday Classic.
Hatfield (43-7), one of the other three East grapplers with 40 or more wins, placed second at the conference tournament and narrowly missed out on a chance to compete for third at regionals. Earlier in the year, he placed third at the Beach Brawl.
Jayne (36-6) is just shy of 40 wins, but he has been instrumental nonetheless in the Mariners’ stellar season. The heavyweight placed second at the regional tournament and won a conference championship. He placed second in both the Beach Brawl and the Swiss Bear.
Parker (48-9) is the last East player to make the list and one three returners for a Mariners program that will look to continue growing next season. The junior placed second at regionals and third at the conference tournament. He placed second in the Beach Brawl and third in the Swiss Bear.
Cruz (37-9) is one of just four sophomores on this list and the only one from West. He didn’t place at regionals, but he did capture a championship at the conference tournament. He also won the Beach Brawl and Beast of the East, and placed fourth in the Falcon Invitational.
Wilson (38-10) is another regional placer with a third-place finish and second place in the Coastal tournament. The senior won the Beach Brawl, placed third in the Falcon Invitational and fourth in the Beast of the East.
Sullivan (37-10) is the last regional champion on the list, and one of five Cougars to make the cut. The junior also placed second in the Coastal 8 tournament, and won both the Swiss Bear and the Beast of the East.
Egan (40-14) is the final sophomore to make the cut, no surprise after he won a conference championship and placed third at the regional tournament. He also placed third at the Swiss Bear and the Beast of the East.
Lindsay (40-14) is only a two-year wrestler, but the junior proved he’s one of the best this season with a conference title and second place at regionals. He also placed third at the Beast of the East and fourth at the Tiger Holiday Classic.
Gray (45-17) is the third grappler on this list to spend significant time wrestling at 182 pounds, which is where he placed third at the regional tournament and second in the conference championship. He also placed fourth in the Swiss Bear and the Beast of the East.
