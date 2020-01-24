Basketball
NBA: Bucks vs. Hornets in Paris................................. (NBA) 3 p.m.
College women: Utah at California.......................... (Pac12) 3 p.m.
College men: Kent St. at Buffalo....................... (CBSSN) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Wisconsin at Purdue.............................. (FS1) 7 p.m.
College men: Yale at Brown................................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
NBA: Clippers at Heat............................................... (ESPN) 8 p.m.
College women: Arizona St. at Arizona.................... (Pac12) 8 p.m.
College men: Marquette at Butler............................... (FS1) 9 p.m.
College men: Northern Kentucky at Wright St. ....... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College women: Oregon St. at Oregon................... (Pac12) 10 p.m.
NBA: Pacers at Warriors.................................... (ESPN) 10:30 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Cup in Slovenia..................................... (OLY) 8:30 a.m.
Bobsled & Skeleton
IBSF World Cup in Germany........................................ (OLY) 7 a.m.
Figure Skating
U.S. Championships: Rhythm dance....................... (NBCSN) 5 p.m.
U.S. Championships: Ladies free skate..................... (WITN) 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA: Gainbridge at Boca Rio 2nd round............ (GOLF) 11:30 a.m.
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open 2nd round................... (GOLF) 3 p.m.
European: Omega Dhabi Desert Classic 3rd round... (GOLF) 11 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Kentucky at Arkansas..................... (SECN) 7 p.m.
College women: LSU at Florida.......................... (ESPN2) 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL All-Star Skills Competition.............................. (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
College men: North Dakota at Minn. Duluth...... (CBSSN) 8:30 p.m.
Rugby
HSBC World Sevens Series TBA in New Zealand..... (OLY) 3:30 p.m.
HSBC World Sevens Series TBA in New Zealand..... (OLY) 5:30 p.m.
HSBC World Sevens Series TBA in New Zealand.......... (OLY) 9 p.m.
HSBC World Sevens Series TBA in New Zealand........ (OLY) 11 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup in Bulgaria........................... (OLY) 3:30 a.m.
Soccer
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Cologne.......... (FS2) 2:20 p.m.
Ligue 1: Nice vs. Rennes...................................... (BEIN) 2:40 p.m.
Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Club América............................ (FS2) 10 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open 3rd round.......................................... (TNN) 7 a.m.
Australian Open 3rd round.......................................... (TNN) 4 p.m.
Australian Open 3rd round.......................................... (TNN) 7 p.m.
Australian Open 3rd round...................................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
Wrestling
College men: Penn St. at Nebraska............................. (BTN) 7 p.m.
College men: UNC-Chapel Hill at Virginia Tech.......... (ACCN) 7 p.m.
College men: Ohio St. at Iowa..................................... (BTN) 9 p.m.
X Games
Aspen 2020: Day 2........................................... (ESPN) 10:30 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
