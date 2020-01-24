Basketball

NBA: Bucks vs. Hornets in Paris................................. (NBA) 3 p.m.

College women: Utah at California.......................... (Pac12) 3 p.m.

College men: Kent St. at Buffalo....................... (CBSSN) 6:30 p.m.

College men: Wisconsin at Purdue.............................. (FS1) 7 p.m.

College men: Yale at Brown................................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.

NBA: Clippers at Heat............................................... (ESPN) 8 p.m.

College women: Arizona St. at Arizona.................... (Pac12) 8 p.m.

College men: Marquette at Butler............................... (FS1) 9 p.m.

College men: Northern Kentucky at Wright St. ....... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.

College women: Oregon St. at Oregon................... (Pac12) 10 p.m.

NBA: Pacers at Warriors.................................... (ESPN) 10:30 p.m.

Biathlon

IBU World Cup in Slovenia..................................... (OLY) 8:30 a.m.

Bobsled & Skeleton

IBSF World Cup in Germany........................................ (OLY) 7 a.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Championships: Rhythm dance....................... (NBCSN) 5 p.m.

U.S. Championships: Ladies free skate..................... (WITN) 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA: Gainbridge at Boca Rio 2nd round............ (GOLF) 11:30 a.m.

PGA: Farmers Insurance Open 2nd round................... (GOLF) 3 p.m.

European: Omega Dhabi Desert Classic 3rd round... (GOLF) 11 p.m.

Gymnastics

College women: Kentucky at Arkansas..................... (SECN) 7 p.m.

College women: LSU at Florida.......................... (ESPN2) 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL All-Star Skills Competition.............................. (NBCSN) 8 p.m.

College men: North Dakota at Minn. Duluth...... (CBSSN) 8:30 p.m.

Rugby

HSBC World Sevens Series TBA in New Zealand..... (OLY) 3:30 p.m.

HSBC World Sevens Series TBA in New Zealand..... (OLY) 5:30 p.m.

HSBC World Sevens Series TBA in New Zealand.......... (OLY) 9 p.m.

HSBC World Sevens Series TBA in New Zealand........ (OLY) 11 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Cup in Bulgaria........................... (OLY) 3:30 a.m.

Soccer

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Cologne.......... (FS2) 2:20 p.m.

Ligue 1: Nice vs. Rennes...................................... (BEIN) 2:40 p.m.

Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Club América............................ (FS2) 10 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open 3rd round.......................................... (TNN) 7 a.m.

Australian Open 3rd round.......................................... (TNN) 4 p.m.

Australian Open 3rd round.......................................... (TNN) 7 p.m.

Australian Open 3rd round...................................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.

Wrestling

College men: Penn St. at Nebraska............................. (BTN) 7 p.m.

College men: UNC-Chapel Hill at Virginia Tech.......... (ACCN) 7 p.m.

College men: Ohio St. at Iowa..................................... (BTN) 9 p.m.

X Games

Aspen 2020: Day 2........................................... (ESPN) 10:30 p.m.

* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location

