OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team looked good in just about every facet of the game Friday night as it soared to its seventh straight win.
The Cougars scored more than 50 points in a game for the fifth time in the last seven games and held an opponent to less than 30 for the fourth time in seven games in a 56-19 victory over Pender.
“That was a good win for us,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “It felt like a long week because we had four practices, and this was the only game this week with exams.”
The four practices paid off for the Cougars who improved to 11-2 overall and 6-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. After a competitive first quarter that saw the home team take a 14-8 lead, the Croatan defense locked down in the second quarter to help the team enjoy a 30-11 advantage at the break.
“As a coach, it’s so refreshing to see things we work on in practice show up in the games,” Gurley said. “Our defense continues to get better. It’s scary how good the girls are on that side. Overall, I’m just proud of how they played.”
The defense continued to show up in the second half, giving up just eight points.
“I told them, if you give up eight in a quarter, that is pretty good, but they gave up eight in a half,” Gurley said. “That is the formula for our success.”
Pender dropped to 3-8 overall and 3-4 in the Coastal 8.
Three players hit double figures for the Cougars with Haley Cousins going for 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals. Samia Brimmer had 10 points and five rebounds, while Natalie Show went for 10 points, three rebounds and two steals.
Kelly Hagerty had eight points and seven rebounds, while Savannah McAloon added six points, six rebounds and six steals. Ally Roth went for six points, three rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
Alex Wolanzyk chipped in with two points and five rebounds, while Mia Raynor and Ginger Hayden each scored two points to put nine Croatan players in the scorebook.
Kelriana Robinson was the lone member of the Patriots to reach double digits, scoring 13 of her team’s 19.
The Cougars will have a much busier schedule this week, traveling Tuesday to take on East Carteret and hosting Lejeune on Friday. The Mariners are 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the league, while the Devil Pups are 0-10 overall and 0-7 in conference play.
Sandwiched around those Coastal 8 games will be a nonconference trip to East Duplin on Wednesday. The Panthers are 11-3 and rank 36th in the 2A division by MaxPreps. Croatan ranks 18th in the same division. The two met in the first game of the season with the Cougars earning a 46-33 win.
“That’s a big week,” Gurley said. “We’ll have three games, and that nonconference game will be a good one for this late in the season. It should be a playoff-type atmosphere.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Pender.............. 8 3 6 2-19
Croatan.......... 14 16 14 12-56
PENDER (19) – Robinson 13, Charlton 3, Holmes 2, Smith 1.
CROATAN (56) – Show 10, Brimmer 10, Cousins 10, Hagerty 8, McAloon 6, Roth 6, Wolanzyk 2, Raynor 2, Hayden 2.
