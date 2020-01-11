ROCKY POINT — The Croatan wrestling team had little trouble Tuesday with Trask and Southwest Onslow in a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference tri-match.
The Cougars throttled Trask 64-18 and Southwest Onslow 53-12 to move to 15-2 overall and 4-0 in the league.
Croatan captured 11 of the 14 matches against Trask, winning five apiece by pin and forfeit and one by major decision.
Harris Rogers (8-7) pinned Cristian Botello (7-11) at 113 pounds, Anthony Marello (24-12) pinned Kevin Lopez Santiago (2-6) at 145, Drake Egan (23-8) pinned Diego Acosta Garcia (1-5) at 152, Colton Sullivan (22-6) pinned Brian Dominguez-Perez (6-8) at 160 and Zach Lindsay (12-10) pinned Jeffrey Miles (10-18) at 285.
At 138 pounds, Eli Simonette (15-8) took a 9-1 major decision over David Perez (8-3).
Trask had two pins and one forfeit.
Croatan had 10 wins versus Southwest Onslow, taking those matches via six pins, two decisions, one technical fall and one forfeit.
Noah Pjanic (6-6) pinned Carter Duhon (4-6) in 3:13 at 106 pounds, Jacob Caldwell (28-5) pinned Josh Novak (4-5) in 2:55 at 113, Angelica Steffy (6-11) pinned Aidan Banks (0-1) in 2:29 at 126, Zack Barker (14-13) pinned Jeremiah Jones (4-3) in 5:03 at 132, Eli Simonette pinned Dillon Haga (5-3) in 2:47 at 138 and Walker Gladwell (23-1) pinned Anthony Iglesias (0-1), 0:13 at 285.
Zach Simonette (20-10) gained a 10-9 decision over Joseph Gaudiello (6-2) in the 170-pound match, Dakota Gray (27-8) won a 6-1 decision over Anthony Lowe (4-1) at 182, and Egan cruised to a 17-2 technical fall Austin Kish (0-1) at 152.
Southwest Onslow had four wins, taking three by pin and one by decision.
Here are results of the tri-match:
Croatan 64, Trask 18
106 – Jacob Caldwell (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Harris Rogers (C) pin Cristian Botello (T).
120 – Eric Sanchez Aparico (T) pin Angelica Steffy (C).
126 – Tyler Still (T) win by forfeit.
132 – Rogan Heath (T) pin Zack Barker (C).
138 – Eli Simonette (C) maj. dec. David Perez (T), 9-1.
145 – Anthony Marello (C) pin Kevin Lopez Santiago (T).
152 – Drake Egan (C) pin Diego Acosta Garcia (T).
160 – Colton Sullivan (C) pin Brian Dominguez-Perez (T).
170 – Zach Simonette (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Dakota Gray (C) win by forfeit.
195 – Ryan Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
220 – Walker Gladwell (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Jeffrey Miles (T).
------------------
Croatan 53, SW Onslow 21
106 – Noah Pjanic (C) pin Carter Duhon (SWO), 3:13.
113 – Jacob Caldwell (C) pin Josh Novak (SWO), 2:55.
120 – Caleb Samiall (SWO) pin Harris Rogers (C), 1:29.
126 – Angelica Steffy (C) pin Aidan Banks (SWO), 2:29.
132 – Zack Barker (C) pin Jeremiah Jones (SWO), 5:03.
138 – Eli Simonette (C) pin Dillon Haga (SWO), 2:47.
145 – Emani Davis (SWO) dec. Anthony Marello (C), 9-8.
152 – Drake Egan (C) tech fall Austin Kish (SWO), 17-2.
160 – Ezekiel Jones (SWO) pin Colton Sullivan (C), 3:01.
170 – Zach Simonette (C) dec. Joseph Gaudiello (SWO), 10-9.
182 – Dakota Gray (C) dec. Anthony Lowe (SWO), 6-1.
195 – Carlos Lopez (SWO) pin Ryan Lindsay (C), 4:37.
220 – Zach Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Walker Gladwell (C) pin Anthony Iglesias (SWO), 0:13.
