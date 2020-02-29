BEAUFORT — Daniel Griffee says his East Carteret boys basketball team will see more of the same at 5 p.m. Saturday on its home court.
The No 3 seed Mariners (22-3) will host No. 6 seed Henderson Collegiate (23-10) in the third round of the 1A playoffs. East defeated No. 19 seed Wilson Prep (18-8) by a 78-71 score on Thursday to advance.
“We’re going to see the exact same thing,” said the East coach. “They are athletic and big – maybe not as big as Wilson – but they’re big.”
While the Pride don’t offer the unique size of Wilson Prep, which rolled out Eric Wynn (6-9, 241 pounds), Devyn Bullock (6-5, 215) and Nasiar Blackston (6-4, 184), they have a deeper group of big players. Henderson Collegiate features seven players in its rotation from 6-3 to 6-5, including two at 6-5, three at 6-4 and two at 6-3.
“They say seeing a 90 mph pitch isn’t that different than seeing a 100 mph pitch,” said Griffee, who doubles as East’s baseball coach. “I feel like once we’ve seen 6-7, 6-8, 6-9, then you see 6-3, 6-4, 6-5, it feels like it’s all the same. Big is big.”
The East coach said he was encouraged by Pender’s performance versus the Pride in the second round on Thursday. The No. 11 seed Patriots (20-8), who the Mariners defeated last Saturday 56-54 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference tournament championship, led 42-37 at halftime before getting outscored 38-20 in the second half and falling 75-62.
“It’s a big boost to see Pender compete with them for much of the game,” he said.
The junior duo of Bennie Brooks (25.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.2 steals) and Caleb Hymon (14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals) leads East along with senior Perry Austin (11.0 points, 9.7 rebounds).
Jacob Nelson (6.3 points, 1.3 steals), Henry Tillett (5.7 points, 1.7 steals), Mason Rose (5.0 points), Jayden Shelton (3.9 points) and Erik Jernigan (2.8 points) round out the playoff rotation.
Khalib Mathews (19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.3 blocks), Javonte Waverly (15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.9 steals) and Akhiris Holden (12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.5 blocks) lead the way for Henderson Collegiate.
While the Mariners had to deal with the inside game of Wilson Prep in the second round, the Pride plan to attack from the outside in round three. Henderson Collegiate attempted 739 three-pointers in 33 games this season (22.4 attempts per game). By contrast, East attempted 400 three-pointers in 24 games (16 attempts per game).
And not only do the Pride take a ton, they make a ton. Mathews hits 41 percent of his threes (79-of-193) and Nick Green hits 36 percent (54-of-152).
Henderson Collegiate hit 10-of-25 (40 percent) three-pointers versus Pender.
“They can shoot,” Griffee said. “ They shoot a lot of threes. I think it will be a good game. We get to play at home. Hopefully, we can show up and put on a good show.”
In his first year as the East head coach – he was an assistant last season after serving as the head coach at Havelock for four years – Griffee is quickly getting indoctrinated in the 1A nontraditional (charter, magnet, non-boarding parochial) school controversy.
Those metropolitan schools have won eight of the past nine state titles with only East breaking the run in 2015 with a 67-64 victory over Winston-Salem Prep. Four of those championships were all-nontraditional affairs including last year when Bishop McGuinness edged Henderson Collegiate by a 55-54 score. The Pride ended up as the state runner-up with a 31-2 record in their second year as a varsity program.
“I remember (former East coach) Billy (Anderson) telling me about this when I was at Havelock, where we really didn’t have to deal with it,” Griffee said. “But now that I’m here, it’s all you see in the playoffs. I did not realize what Billy went through dealing with this, and I don’t remember him complaining about it.”
The Mariners finished the season versus a nontraditional program in six consecutive seasons under Anderson, falling to Rocky Mount Prep in the regional final in 2013, falling to Winston-Salem Prep in the state final in 2014, beating Winston-Salem Prep in the state final in 2015, losing to Voyager Academy (Durham) in the regional semifinal in 2016 and dropping back-to-back third round contests in 2017 and 2018 to Kestrel Heights (Durham) and Rocky Mount Prep.
Student-athletes must live within a traditional schools’ boundary as established by the Local Education Agency (LEA) district.
If the student-athletes’ member school does not have a boundary established by an LEA (charter, magnet, non-boarding parochial), then the boundary for the member school shall be considered the entire county in which the member school is located, and any addresses within a 25-mile radius of the member school.
“We don’t have a 25-mile radius to pick players from,” Griffee said. “We don’t get to shuffle the deck every year like these schools when it comes to players. They operate in a fashion like no other schools in the state. It’s not fair. It’s not fair at all.”
