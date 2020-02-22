BEAUFORT — East Carteret saw its girls basketball season come to an end Tuesday in the first round of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference tournament.
The No. 7 seed Mariners finished with a 4-15 record following a 71-33 loss to No. 2 seed Richlands (15-10).
The Wildcats went on to beat No. 3 seed Trask (15-8), setting up a Saturday afternoon tilt versus No. 1 seed Croatan (22-2) for the championship. See the Wednesday print edition for results of that game.
Natalie Mills and Arianna Hamilton led Richlands with 17 points apiece with Mills ripping down 15 rebounds and Hamilton adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Talia Feathers had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Kiki Kornegay had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Kendalyn Dixon led East with 11 points to go with five assists and six steals.
Katelyn Johnson had six points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Adrianna Utley went for six points and three steals. Ellie Fulcher had four points, 13 rebounds and two blocks, and Madi Rose went for two points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Camden Ensminger didn’t score but had eight rebounds.
The Mariners will return all of those players next season except for Utley.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret......4 10 12 7-33
Richlands........ 16 18 19 18-71
EAST CARTERET (33) – Dixon 11, Johnson 6, Utley 6, Fulcher 4, Rose 2, Jarman 2, Frost 2.
RICHLANDS (71) – Mills 17, Hamilton 17, Feathers 12, Kornegay 11, Hooker 5, Schmitt 4, Pierce 4, Foy 1.
