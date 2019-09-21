MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret’s long season on the gridiron felt longer yet Friday with a 48-0 loss to D.H. Conley.
The frustrations on the sideline were evident as the Patriots (1-3 overall) failed to evade the mercy rule for the third time this season. Per state rules, the clock continues to run without stoppage when a team takes a 42-point lead. West saw the running clock applied in a 49-7 loss to New Hanover on Aug. 23 and a 54-0 defeat to West Craven on Sept. 13.
Ironically, all of West’s games this season have concluded via a running clock, including its 48-13 victory over East Carteret in the 55th annual Mullet Bucket on Aug. 30.
At halftime of the game, West honored three new Hall of Fame inductees. See related story for more details.
All seemed contained in the first half against the Vikings (1-3) with West only trailing 14-0 at the break. The Patriot defense was stout for 24 minutes, holding the visitors to 168 yards of offense, forcing two punts, a turnover on downs and a fizzled-out, final drive of the half.
“We played really well in the first half,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “But the third quarter rolled around and we just couldn’t hang. I thought on film D.H. Conley was just as good as New Hanover and West Craven. They came in 0-3, but those losses were against really good teams.”
The Vikings entered the game with losses to Northeastern (3-0), Rocky Mount (3-1) and Scotland (4-0). Similarly, West’s other losses were to strong programs New Hanover (3-1) and West Craven (2-2).
D.H. Conley’s offensive prowess finally came into play in the third quarter with 28 points to put the game well out of reach for West. Brock Lasure widened the lead to 21-0 two minutes into the period with a 25-yard run. The junior running back had already gotten on the board with a 1-yard run in the second quarter to cap a 15-play, 80-yard drive by the Vikings. He finished the night with 95 yards on six carries.
Following West’s sixth punt of the night – the Patriots punted on all but one of its first seven possessions – Ramon Mabry made it a four-score game with a 43-yard touchdown at the 6:54 mark. Mabry, who accounted for all 72 yards of the drive with his legs, scored the game’s first touchdown on a 7-yard run. He finished with 18 carries for a whopping 215 yards.
West experienced difficulties in a number of areas Friday, but it had an especially hard time holding on to the ball on kickoff returns. The Patriots coughed up the ball three times on kickoffs, giving up possession on the opening kick and doing it again to set up D.H. Conley’s fifth touchdown of the night. Just 27 seconds after Mabry’s 7-yard score, quarterback Nick Hamilton extended the lead to 35-0 on a 3-yard run. His run on first-and-goal came after he moved the sticks with a 27-yard pass to Charlie Dees.
Hamilton was hit or miss all night for the Vikings, finishing 11-of-26 for 80 yards. He was 9-of-20 in the first half and 2-of-6 in the second. The senior came into the game sporting a 57-percent pass rate and averaging 220.5 passing yards per game.
The West defense was largely responsible for the signal caller’s struggles. Hamilton was sacked for a 6-yard loss by Anthony Piccini on the Vikings’ first drive of the night. D.H. Conley was forced to go for it on fourth-and-1 in the second quarter after Trey Clarke batted down his second pass of the night. Will Bodner was the first Patriot defender to reach Hamilton for a 7-yard sack late in the period, and Clark got credit for an 8-yard sack just before halftime.
D.H. Conley satisfied the 42-point mercy rule with a 12-yard scoring run from Lesure at the 3:39 mark of the third quarter. The Vikings made it a seven-score game in the fourth with a breakout 47-yard run from Spencer Axson on the sophomore’s only carry of the night.
While West’s defense was strong until a breaking point in the third quarter, the Patriot offense was abysmal for most of the night. The unit netted just 18 yards in the first quarter, 33 in the second and 32 in the third. West’s best possession was on its last, netting 37 yards on 10 plays. However, the drive featured two 15-yard defensive penalties on the Vikings, a recovered fumble and an interception to end it.
Barrow pointed to mounting injuries and a game of musical chairs at certain key positions during the game as a reason for a lack of production.
“We came into the game with eight linemen total between injuries and discipline issues,” he said. “Before the first quarter was over, we lost a couple more, and in the second quarter, we lost a few starters in the secondary. At halftime, we were switching numbers out. We were pulling running backs and slot receivers and putting linemen numbers on them, telling them roughly how to play that position. It was ironman football tonight with guys just playing wherever needed.”
The most productive offensive player in the game for West was senior running back Camden Ballou with 67 yards on 20 carries. Quarterback Kel Jones went 6-of-22 for 26 yards, his top receiver being Israel Long with two catches for 30 yards.
“If we can get healthy, I think we have a good shot to at least perform better than we have down the stretch,” Barrow said. “There are flashes of good things. It’s just not enough.”
One of the more concerning tones of the night came from West’s own sideline, where chirps of dissatisfaction from the players darkened an already tough night. Barrow was quick to promote positivity on the sideline, suggesting the opposite would be met harshly.
“Culture is very critical,” he said. “I don’t want cancer and negative energy in the locker room or the sideline. If that means things have to be done, then they have to be done.”
West will host Farmville Central (0-5) on Friday.
D.H. Conley will travel to Southern Wayne (1-4).
