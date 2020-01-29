HOLLY RIDGE — The Croatan girls basketball team kept its foot on the pedal in conference play with a 70-30 cakewalk at Southwest Onslow.
The Stallions continue to play home games at Dixon while having its gym repaired from damage caused during Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Croatan got off to a hot start and never let up, outscoring the Stallions 20-3 in the first quarter and stretching the margin to 32-9 by intermission.
The Cougars extended its conference win streak to 30 games while improving to 14-2 overall, 9-0 in conference. Southwest dipped to 5-8, 5-4.
The Cougars had four players crack double digits in scoring, led by Natalie Show with 14 points, followed by Ally Roth with 13 with Haley Cousins and Kelly Hagerty netting 12 each.
Hagerty was her typical force on the boards with a game-high 14 rebounds, including 11 defensively. Roth and Cousins had solid all-around nights as well. Each corralled seven rebounds, while Roth led in assists with five to go with one steal. Cousins had two assists, as well as a team-high four steals.
Southwest did not enter any game stats.
The Cougars will have a big nonconference rivalry game tonight when Swansboro (14-2, 3-2) comes for a visit. Then on Friday, Croatan will travel to Dixon (5-13, 3-5). Southwest will travel to Lejeune (0-12, 0-8) on Friday.
