OCEAN — It took a whopping 22 penalty kickers to decide a winner Monday in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference soccer clash between Croatan and Dixon.
The wild match saw the Bulldogs overcome a 3-1 lead with two goals in the final five minutes. Neither team scored in the two five-minute sudden death overtime periods, leaving penalty kicks to break the tie.
Croatan moved to 3-3-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference with the loss, while Dixon improved to 8-0-1 and 3-0.
--------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys soccer team played one of its best halves of the season Monday versus Trask in the first 40 minutes.
The Mariners tied the Titans 2-2 in the opening half but eventually succumbed to the deeper and more experienced visitors in a 4-2 loss.
East is still looking for its first win of the 2019 season, falling to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
Trask moved to 5-6 overall and 2-1 in the Coastal 8.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — Week six of the prep football season features matchups against three opponents with one win between them.
All three county teams have winnable games this week, but only one is at home. West Carteret (1-3) will be at home against Farmville Central (0-5), while Croatan (2-2) will be at Lejeune (1-3) and East Carteret (0-4) at Pender (0-4).
A complete look at each schools’ upcoming opponent on Friday and the expectations of the coaches going into it is included in newspaper and home delivery editions, as well as the full online e-edition.
--------------------------
JACKSONVILLE — West Carteret split a cross country meet with White Oak on Sept. 18 for the second straight outing.
The girls cruised once again to a victory, while the boys narrowly missed out on one yet again.
The Patriots scored 20 points in the girls race at Northeast Creek Park, followed by White Oak with 54, Jacksonville with 67, Swansboro with 108 and Northside-Jacksonville with 127. Havelock didn’t qualify for a team score.
On the boys side, White Oak edged West by five points in the 3A Coastal Conference kickoff after winning by just four points in the previous nonconference meet. The Vikings tallied 44 points to the Patriots’ 49.
--------------------------
HOLLY RIDGE — The East Carteret girls tennis team improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Monday with a 6-3 win at Dixon.
The Mariners won two of three tiebreaker sets, went 4-2 in singles and 2-1 in doubles to take full control of second place in the conference behind Croatan (7-0). Dixon came into the match tied with East for second place, moving to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the league with the loss.
--------------------------
NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team made quick work of Southwest Onslow Monday in a singles-only 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference clash.
The Cougars (13-0 overall) wrapped up the 6-0 win in singles when both coaches opted to forego the doubles round. The Cougars improved to 7-0 in league play as the clear-cut first place team.
The win over Southwest Onslow was Croatan’s second this season, following a 9-0 victory on Sept. 5. The Stallions dropped to 0-9 overall and 0-8 in the conference.
--------------------------
NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team finished a week of 9-0 shutouts over 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opponents Thursday with a win over Lejeune at Fort Benjamin Park.
The Cougars (11-0 overall) improved to 5-0 in league play after also beating Richlands 9-0 on Sept. 18 and nonconference White Oak 9-0 on Sept. 16.
--------------------------
PELETIER — Ross “Boo Boo” Dalton was finally able to break through and score his first Carteret County Speedway feature win Saturday night while Chris Burns put himself in position to clinch his second track championship.
Dalton raced his way past pole-sitter Paul Williamson on the opening lap of the 75-lap feature and held on as a myriad of incidents took place throughout the race.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.