Members of Another Perspective break ground at Eastern Park in June on a handicap-accessible, inclusive play set in Smyrna, thanks to $45,000 raised from the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament. Those in the photo are, left to right, Hunter Parks, Stephanie Fulcher, Kole McInnis, Kaitlyn Costin, Diane Davis, Sullivan Fulcher, Samuel Fulcher, Brooke Fulcher, Saylor Fulcher, Sawyer Fulcher, James Fulcher, and Bailey Evans. (Contributed photo)