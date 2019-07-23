BEAUFORT — Many participants at the 40th annual Historic Beaufort Road Race on Saturday seemed to agree that this year’s event was the hottest they’ve ever attended.
With most of the country in the grip of a heat wave, temperatures surged into the 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees as the final runners crossed the finish line. Spectators sought shade while runners reached for ice water-soaked towels, bottles of ice water and refrigerated watermelon for relief after the 1-mile, 5K and 10K races.
For context, the New York City Triathlon 600 miles north was canceled due to the extreme heat. Just as the Big Apple event, however, the Beaufort Road Race, sponsored by the Ole Towne Rotary Club, takes pride in its July date. Last year’s Beaufort race weather, for instance, was ideal with temperatures remaining below 80 through the end and a light sprinkling at the start of the event.
First-year volunteer Race Director Bob Terwilliger acknowledged the dangers of the heat and suggested a change in start time may be in order going ahead.
“Next year, we may try to move up the start time to take advantage of those cooler hours,” Terwilliger said. “I think we’ve got a good (race) day. It’s going to be hot, but we’re fortunate that we’re on the waterfront. We’ve got some wind coming in, so there will be a breeze.”
The registration numbers took a clear hit due to the projected heat with only 368 finishers
compared to 402 last year. There were 92 finishers in the 10K, 239 in the 5K and 37 in the 1-mile.
“Earlier in the week, we were ahead of where we were last year in terms of registration,” Terwilliger said. “Then all of a sudden, there was a massive drop-ff. We’re attributing a lot of that to the weather forecast.”
Water was key for just about everyone on the waterfront Saturday, including 10K winner Katherine Price, 39, of Beaufort.
“It was very hot, dangerously hot,” Price said. “I didn’t miss a single (water) station. I asked them to pour water on me while I drank some at each stop. I’ve been training in the heat to get used to it, so I wasn’t not prepared.”
Price won the 6.2-mile race with a time of 40 minutes, 32 seconds. She is no stranger to the Beaufort Road Race, winning the female division and placing second overall in the 2017 5K with a 18:45 clocking. She also won the 10K female division in 2015 in 40:50.
Typically a standout at county races, Price’s racing docket this year has been smaller following rehab from a leg injury sustained last year.
“This is only my third race of the year,” she said. “I’m usually a racing junkie, but I have been injured the past year and have been doing lots of rehab. I came back for my first half marathon at the (Emerald Isle Marathon in March).”
The second 10K finisher to cross the finish line was hand-crank chair division winner Paul Kelly, 63, of Beaufort. The longtime Beaufort Road Race division winner clocked a 41:18, while his wife, Sally, ran the 5K in 36:51.
Despite the extreme hit, Paul Kelly’s time was his fastest in recent years. He recorded a 43:04 finish in 2018, 41:23 in 2017 and 41:42 in 2016.
“I think I’ve participated in a hotter (race), but if I have, it was this race right here,” Kelly said. “I’m not sure exactly what year it was, but either way, the Beaufort Road Race takes the cake. Today, the headwind was a mixed blessing. By that time, you didn’t care what your time was. You just wanted to get back in one piece. The breeze felt good on Front Street, though.”
Mike Peck, 41, of Raleigh claimed the top male overall spot with a time of 41:40, just behind Price and Kelly. Like many others, the London native noted the challenge posed by the heat.
“This is the hottest race ever,” Peck said. “The first two miles were OK, but the back and forth without the wind was rough. It was nice coming back to the waterfront with the breeze and the people in the crowd cheering you on.”
Peck, in town visiting friends, is also a Beaufort Road Race veteran. He competed in 2017, finishing second overall in 43:28.
Duncan Birne, 42, of Raleigh placed second in the male division and fourth overall with a 42:48 clocking. Bill Nagy, 50, of Trinity, placed third in the division and sixth overall in 45:53.
Maria Borland, 28, of Reston, Va., placed second in the female division and fifth overall with a time of 43:58. Kari Mayhew, 43, of Raleigh finished in third with a 47:39 clocking.
The theme of returners dominating the race continued in the 5K with champion Trevor Houchens, 20, of South Burlington, Vt., making his return after a 14-year hiatus.
“I ran it once before in 2005, but it was the 1-mile,” Houchens said. “I wanted to come back and try the big course now that I’m bigger and faster.”
Houchens was in town visiting his grandparents, Frank and Lynne Potter, who live on Front Street. The New England resident wasn’t expecting quite the steamy reception upon his return.
“I knew it was going to be hot, but I wasn’t quite prepared for this,” he said. “It never gets this humid or hot in Vermont. My mile times got worse with each one that went by.”
Greg Reichert, 36, of Morehead City was the second male finishers in the 5K with a time of 18:41. Reichert had the added challenge of pushing a three-wheel stroller as part of the baby jogger division with kids Grace, 5, and Matt, 3, keeping him company on the road. Reichert is often the winner of the baby jogger division, improving his times from wins in 2018 (22:18) and 2017 (23:02). His wife, Trish Reichert, won the female baby jogger division with a time of 23:30.
Tyler Pake, 36, of Beaufort rounded out the male division of the 5K with a 19:34 clocking. Pake also finished second overall in last year’s 5K race with a time of 18:19 and was third in the 10K in 2016 in 40:24. He placed second in 2015 (38:52) and won in 2014 (38:15).
Beth Floyd, 45, of Hubert won the female division of the 5K with a 19:03 clocking. Jenna Reiter, 18, of Morehead City finished in second with a time of 21:02, while Lauren Dicktel, 21, of Greenville placed third in 22:14.
Reiter was one of three West Carteret cross country athletes in attendance at the race. She was joined by Joshua Marson, 15, who recorded a time of 20:32 to place seventh overall, and Finn Jones, 16, who finished in 21:23 to place ninth. Their coach, Shelton Mayo, also ran the 5K course in 26:57 to finish 43rd overall.
Reiter was visibly perturbed from the heat as she crossed the finish line and immediately kicked off her shoes, getting help from others to stay upright as she recovered for a few seconds.
“I was wearing my trainers, which are not as cool as my racing flats,” Reiter said. “The first mile was good, but I started getting really hot. My training is not where it should be right now, so I need to get that into shape.”
The 1-mile race went to James Carr, 15, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., with a time of 6:00. William Calloway, 22, of Clemmons placed second in the division and fifth overall in 8:09, while Doug Brady, 62, of Beaufort placed third in the division and sixth overall in 8:13.
Ella Fine, 15, of Chapel Hill captured the female division with a time of 7:09 that was good enough for second overall. Lauren Houchens, 17, of South Burlington, Vt., placed second in the division and third overall with a time of 7:24. Mary Margaret McEachern, 49, of Wilmington finished third in the division and fourth overall with a 7:57 clocking.
Here are results of the race:
2019 Historic Beaufort
Road Race
1-mile run
Female
Overall: 1, Ella Fine, 6:55; 2, Lauren Houchens, 7:11; 3, Mary Margar McEachern, 7:43.
Masters Overall: 1, Elizabeth Henderson, 8:37; 2, Valerie Murrah, 11:53; 3, Jody Smith, 13:51.
8-and-under: 1, Mollie Floyd, 10:07; 2, Liran Apolloni, 10:21.
9-10: 1, Mattie Floyd, 8:15; 2, Ediah Apolloni, 9:07.
11-12: 1, Miller Floyd, 8:16; 2, Abigail Benjaminsen, 12:15.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Emily Calloway, 17:15.
30-39: None.
40-49: None.
50-59: 1, Wynn Calloway, 17:16; 2, Michelle Nolin, 21:38.
60-69: 1, Pam Brady, 18:43.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, James Carr, 5:47; 2, William Calloway, 7:49; 3, Doug Brady, 7:58.
Masters Overall: 1, Dan Besse, 9:19; 2, Allen Calloway, 12:57; 3, Brad Calloway, 12:58.
8-and-under: 1, Adam Gajdos, 9:39.
9-10: 1, Rhys Edwards, 10:13.
11-12: None.
13-15: 1, Matthew Benjaminsen, 18:46.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Ryan Metts, 17:11.
30-39: None.
40-49: None.
50-59: None.
60-69: 1, David Cates, 14:49.
70-and-over: 1, Tom Brady, 18:29.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Beth Floyd, 19:03; 2, Jenna Reiter, 21:02; 3, Lauren Dicktel, 22:14.
Masters Overall: 1, Jennifer Johnson, 26:49; 2, Evelyn Register, 27:12; 3, Gina Martin, 27:15.
Baby Joggers: 1, Trish Reichert, 23:30; 2, Brittany Clements, 32:55; 3, Bransi Campbell, 38:17.
12-and-under: 1, Claire Taylor, 53:16; 2, Savannah Coll, 53:17.
13-16: 1, Skylar Juarez, 32:31; 2, Shelby Thompson, 41:14.
17-19: 1, Tatum Nichols, 29:39; 2, Cortland Toomey, 32:41.
20-24: 1, Caitlyn Grady, 27:42; 2, Hannah Fischler, 28:37.
25-29: 1, Alessa Lennon, 31:54; 2, Sarah Moore, 32:49.
30-34: 1, Natasha Herting, 25:31; 2, Cassie Dodson, 28:29.
35-39: 1, Katherine Raynor, 26:36; 2, Anna Simmons, 26:56.
40-44: 1, Rachel Cooper, 29:43; 2, Chrissy Edwards, 30:02.
45-49: 1, Heidi Benjaminsen, 32:42; 2, Susie Sumner, 34:50.
50-54: 1, Angela Saunders, 29:15; 2, Martha Levey, 31:27.
55-59: 1, Lynn Doernberg, 30:36; 2, Tammy Thomas, 31:36.
60-64: 1, Karen Yahyapour, 30:09; 2, Kathy Curtis, 35:26.
65-69: 1, Susan Teachey, 30:03; 2, Mary Marino, 43:08.
70-and-over: 1, Sally Kelly, 36:25; 2, Karma Rodholm, 48:22.
Male
Overall: 1, Trevor Houchens, 17:06; 2, Tyler Pake, 19:34; 3, Tate Mooring, 19:46.
Masters Overall: 1, John Lopiccolo, 21:30; 2, Charlie Justice, 21:50; 2, Matt Warenda, 22:26.
Baby Joggers: 1, Greg Reichert, 18:41; 2, Bradley Clements, 32:56.
12-and-under: 1, David Gajdos, 26:44; 2, Cole Merritt, 35:57.
13-16: 1, Joshua Marson, 20:32; 2, Finn Jones, 21:23.
17-19: 1, Dominick Defazio, 23:26; 2, Blake Holloman, 30:51.
20-24: 1, Morgan Pergande, 20:17; 2, Zach Doernberg, 23:32.
25-29: 1, Kent Pittman, 24:57; 2, Jordan Hancock, 25:41.
30-34: 1, Kevin Kagen, 21:29; 2, Alejandro Ramirez, 24:03.
35-39: 1, Josh Dyer, 24:02; 2, Marcus Truskey, 24:13.
40-44: 1, Howard Mills II, 22:43; 2, Shelton Mayo, 26:57.
45-49: 1, Louis Pelsang, 24:10; 2, Jamie Murray, 29:59.
50-54: 1, Daniel Fischler, Sr., 23:42; 2, Steve Kozischek, 24:00.
55-59: 1, David Daly, 25:28; 2, Kevin Gaskill, 27:48.
60-64: 1, Kazem Yahyapour, 30:09; 2, Kathy Curtis, 35:26.
65-69: 1, Alan Cuddington, 30:53; 2, Kurt Brendstrup, 31:18.
70-and-over: 1, Kenneth Carter, 29:53; 2, Jim Murray, 31:54.
10K
Female
Overall: 1, Katherine Price, 40:32; 2, Maria Borland, 43:58; 3, Kari Mayhew, 47:39.
Masters Overall: 1, Lynn Martin, 52:28; Michele Atchison, 54:03; 3, Julia McMinn, 56:07.
Wheelchair: None.
12-and-under: None.
13-16: 1, Beth Saunders, 51:41.
17-19: 1, Marianna Ahlquist, 58:27.
20-24: 1, Rebekah LaHay, 1:21:25.
25-29: 1, Caitlin Ritchie, 54:45; 2, Ashley Sunwartz, 1:02:27; 3, Dana Warwick, 1:04:12.
30-34: 1, Rachel Brisson, 1:00:56; 2, Ginny Wilkins, 1:04:59; 3, Anna Bridgers, 1:05:00.
35-39: 1, Heather Judy, 50:43; 2, Carter Stocks, 56:22; 3, Amber Leggett. 56:58.
40-44: 1, Missy Jefferys, 1:00:17; 2, Donna Avery, 1:12:16; 3, Kelley Hyson, 1:19:14.
45-49: 1, Kristi Geer, 1:00:14; 2, Tiffany Garzone, 1:03:07; 3, Mary Margaret McEachern, 1:03:27.
50-54: 1, Emily Carter, 58:17; 2, Gaye Washburne, 1:02:28; 3, Elke Royal, 1:09:39.
55-59: 1, Patrice Smith, 56:57 ; 2, Elizabeth Carey, 58:17; 3, Ellen Essick, 1:01:20.
60-64: 1, Pam Tegtmeier, 58:37; 2, Robin Anderson, 1:25:13.
65-69: 1, Valerie Murrah, 1:27:13.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Mike Peck, 41:40; 2, Duncan Birne, 42:48; 3, Bill Nagy, 45:53.
Masters Overall: 1, Bill Nagy, 45:53; 2, Dave Lewis, 47:31; 3, Kelly Rouse, 49:19.
Wheelchair: 1, Paul Kelly, 41:18.
12-and-under: 1, William Wilder, III, 1:10:40.
13-16: 1, Zac Patterson, 1:07:07.
17-19: 1, Wiliam Condra, 47:03; 2, John Washburne, Jr., 55:01.
20-24: None.
25-29: None.
30-34: 1, Patrick Rohrman, 54:34; 2, Wayne McDaniel, 1:10:28; 3, Darryl Icenhour, 1:12:57.
35-39: 1, Daniel Cates, 1:03:48; 2, Pavel Mosneaguta, 1:04:20.
40-44: 1, Derek Moore, 50:33; 2, Spencer Edwards, 57:10; 3, William Wilder, Jr., 1:10:40.
45-49: 1, Mark Johnson, 56:49; 2, Ryan Schmidt, 58:53; 3, David Harris, 59:07.
50-54: 1, Dean Marson, 49:43; 2, John Vance, 52:31; 3, Michael Lee, 56:58.
55-59: 1, Bob Smith, 53:11.
60-64: 1, William Hand, 1:21:33.
65-69: 1, Ted Bales, 56:06; 2, Michael Hardy, 1:04:31; 3, George Morgan, 1:11:49.
70-and-over: 1, John Garrett, 1:22:45.
