GREENSBORO — West Carteret had two wrestlers place Saturday at the N.C. High School Athletic Association individual tournament.
Jake Reynolds finished second at 182 pounds and Jacob Bennett took sixth at 126.
Reynolds (32-4) dropped a 6-2 decision in the championship final to North Brunswick’s Bryan Aragao (48-0).
Reynolds toughed out a 7-6 decision over Statesville’s Garrett Steele (23-5) in the quarterfinal and then pinned Charlotte Catholic’s Kurt Hayes (37-4) in 2:59 in the semifinal. Reynolds started the competition by earning a 12-9 decision over East Rowan’s Tayron Frost (45-7) in the first round.
Cramer’s Zachery Karagias (40-5) pinned Bennett (52-8) in 2:02 in the fifth-place match.
Bennett beat Union Pines’ Andrew Clark (44-14) by pin in 3:40 in the first round but was knocked to the consolation round in the quarterfinal after Marvin Ridge’s Tommy Capul (27-4) pinned him in 3:40.
Bennett then went 1-1 in the consolation round to end up in the fifth-place match. He took a 16-0 technical fall over South Iredell’s Christopher Kerley (34-5) and then fell by a 4-3 decision to Southern Guilford’s Stephen Cotton (35-3).
Patriots Christian Mezzarabo (30-14) and Clayton Wilson (38-12) each went 0-2 at the event.
West finished 23rd at the tournament with 30.5 points to outlast league rival Swansboro in 24th with 25.5 points.
The Patriots will lose Reynolds and Wilson to graduation but bring back Bennett and Mezzaroba for their senior years.
