Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy pole qualifying at Daytona... (WFXI) Noon
NASCAR RaceDay at Daytona..................................... (FS1) 2 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Busch Class at Daytona....... (FS1) 3 p.m.
Basketball
College men: Butler at Marquette................................. (FS1) Noon
College women: Boston College at Clemson............... (FSCR) Noon
College men: Cincinnati at Connecticut.................... (CBSSN) Noon
College men: Temple at South Florida...................... (ESPNU) Noon
College women: Rutgers at Maryland............................ (BTN) Noon
College women: Virginia at Florida St. ....................... (ACCN) Noon
College men: Ohio St. at Wisconsin......................... (WNCT) 1 p.m.
College women: Mississippi St. at Texas A&M........... (ESPN) 1 p.m.
College women: Georgia at Florida........................... (SECN) 1 p.m.
College women: Louisville at Syracuse................... (ESPN2) 2 p.m.
College women: Virginia Tech at UNC-Chapel Hill...... (FSCR) 2 p.m.
College men: Evansville at Bradley......................... (CBSSN) 2 p.m.
College women: Texas Tech at Texas...................... (ESPNU) 2 p.m.
College women: Duke at Miami............................... (ACCN) 2 p.m.
College men: George Mason at UMass. ............ (NBCSN) 2:30 p.m.
College men: Wichita St. at Houston........................ (ESPN) 3 p.m.
College women: Arizona at Oregon St. ................... (Pac12) 3 p.m.
College women: Villanova at Butler............................. (FS2) 3 p.m.
NBA: Celtics at Thunder........................................ (NBA) 3:30 p.m.
College women: Kentucky at Arkansas................... (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
College men: Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago............. (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
College women: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame............... (ACCN) 4 p.m.
College women: Arizona St. at Oregon.................... (Pac12) 5 p.m.
College women: Mississippi at Vanderbilt................. (SECN) 5 p.m.
College men: Washington at Washington St. ......... (ESPNU) 6 p.m.
College men: Notre Dame at Clemson..................... (ACCN) 6 p.m.
College men: Northwestern at Rutgers.................. (BTN) 6:30 p.m.
NBA: Jazz at Rockets................................................. (NBA) 7 p.m.
Bowling
PBA: Tournament of Champions in Ohio................... (WFXI) 5 p.m.
Bull Riding
PBR: Iron Cowboy in Los Angeles.............................. (WNCT) Noon
Drag Racing
NHRA Winternationals in Pomona.............................. (FS1) 5 p.m.
Football
XFL: Tampa Bay at New York.................................... (WFXI) 2 p.m.
XFL: St. Louis at Dallas............................................. (ESPN) 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round............ (GOLF) 1 p.m.
PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round.......... (WNCT) 3 p.m.
European & LPGA: ISPS Handa Vic final round tape.. (GOLF) 3 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Ohio St. at Michigan.......................... (BTN) 4 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Bruins at Red Wings................................. (WITN) 12:30 p.m.
AHL: Hershey at Lehigh Valley.................................... (NHL) 3 p.m.
NHL: Avalanche at Wild.................................... (NBCSN) 7:30 p.m.
Rugby
MLR: Seattle at San Diego..................................... (CBSSN) 5 p.m.
MLR: Toronto at Austin............................................... (FS2) 8 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup in Germany............................... (OLY) 5 a.m.
(Women’s Super G)
FIS Alpine World Cup in France................................... (OLY) 7 a.m.
FIS Cross Country in Sweden................................. (OLY) 8:30 p.m.
Soccer
PLS: Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth............. (NBCSN) 8:55 a.m.
Serie A: Napoli vs. Lecce................................... (ESPN2) 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bor. Monchengladbach vs. Cologne..... (FS1) 9:30 a.m.
PLS: Manchester City vs. West Ham................ (NBCSN) 11:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig.......................... (FS2) Noon
Liga MX: UNAM vs. San Luis................................. (UNI) 12:30 p.m.
CONCACAF 2020 Women’s Olympic Qualifying........... (FS2) 6 p.m.
(Final: Teams TBA in California)
Wrestling
College men: Penn St. at Minnesota........................... (BTN) 2 p.m.
