MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team got the new season off to a shaky start Friday with a 49-7 loss at home to New Hanover.
The Patriots performed poorly in nearly all areas, producing little on offense aside from a 75-yard touchdown run from Camden Ballou, and falling apart defensively in the second half.
“They’re a really good team,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “I would like to see some better execution and a little more sustained effort, especially on the defensive side. We started to get a little gassed at the end. We’ll learn a lot from this game.”
The game was a tough one for Patriot fans who saw the offense churn out minus-5 yards in the first half and come up with no first downs in the second half. The unit punted seven times in the contest, unable to score until Ballou’s first-down scamper in the third quarter.
“You saw flashes of good things, but it’s one thing here or there that kept us from really getting going,” Barrow said. “We have a long way to go. It’s a young team, and this was a good measuring-stick game. It’s one of the better teams we’ll play this season. The hope was to come out and perform and at least compete. I thought we fought hard, but we came up short in a lot of areas.”
New Hanover came into this season ranked No. 6 in the NCPreps.com’s 3A preseason rankings. The Wildcats flashed their efficiency early with a nine-play, 40-yard opening touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard dive over the line of scrimmage for a touchdown by Erasmus “Razz” Chandler.
“I was pleased with how we came out,” New Hanover first-year coach Dylan Dimock said. “I thought our intensity was good. We talked all year about being a steady football team. Not too high, not too low.”
The Wildcats scored on their next drive with Jack Barbee crossing the goal line on a 1-yard rush before stalling out with three straight punts. Each drive, the visitors’ passing game failed to escape the Patriot rush. New Hanover quarterback Chase Nixon threw an incomplete pass and hooked up with Landon Farriss for a minus-2-yard play in the first drive. In the second, he threw another incomplete pass and was sacked for a 5-yard loss by Travis Barbour. The third failed drive stalled out due to two illegal motion penalties.
“We came out a little cocky tonight and didn’t execute, especially in the second quarter,” Dimock said. “There are still some mechanical things we need to work out as a team.”
Nixon was otherwise solid for his team, finishing 11-of-17 for 123 yards with no interceptions. His favorite target was Jaheim Marshall with four catches for 105 yards.
“The most impressive thing was how (Nixon) managed the game,” Dimock said. “The wind was blowing pretty good, so it wasn’t a pass-favorable night. I was pleased with his performance.”
Marshall hauled in his first touchdown catch at the end of the first half, getting behind the Patriot secondary for a 49-yard score on first down with 12 seconds on the clock. He lit up the scoreboard again on the first drive of the third quarter, capping a four-play drive with a 26-yard catch from Nixon.
At halftime, West honored former Athletic Director Craig McClanahan who retired in the spring after 23 years with the high school. The 21-year boys basketball coach will be back in January to assist with new hire Mark Mansfield. McClanahan was honored with a lifetime pass to West athletic events and Patriot letters adorned with pins for every sport offered at the school. The gifts were presented by Principal Joe Poletti and new Athletic Director Michael Turner.
In the third quarter, following a New Hanover interception from Jaylen Worthy on West’s first possession of the half, Mikai Stanley made it a 35-0 game with a 24-yard run. The senior finished the night with a game-high 101 rushing yards on seven carries.
The Wildcats had three running backs finish with seven carries apiece. Chandler ran for 69 yards and Barbee for 34. A strategy heading into the season, Dimock hopes to evenly distribute those carries until a workhorse emerges.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Dimock said. “At the same time, we’re trying to manage each (running back), and tonight they all did really well. No one has separated from the other yet.”
Stanley scored the Wildcats’ final offensive touchdown with a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter to make it a 49-7 game. New Hanover had already previously satisfied the 42-point mercy rule that institutes a running clock. That came from a 32-yard interception return from the Wildcats’ Josiyah Shaw.
The Patriots turned the ball over on their first three possessions of the second half. Ballou provided the home fans with the lone offensive highlight of the night when he found the edge on the left side and hit pay dirt following a 75-yard run. He finished the night with 90 yards on seven carries.
In the pocket, West’s new signal-caller Kel Jones struggled behind an offensive line incapable of handling New Hanover’s stout defensive front. Jones spent most of the night scrambling, finishing 2-of-12 through the air for 12 yards and an interception. He also ran 10 times for 4 yards and played some defense, where he had one of his team’s better plays of the night with a batted pass on a screen throw to the wing that could have resulted in a long gain without the heads-up play.
“He’s a good defensive player and also the starting quarterback,” Barrow said. “He’s a guy we have to utilize often without wearing him down.”
The Patriots will be on the road this coming Friday when they face East Carteret in the 55th annual Mullet Bucket game.
“It’s a great rivalry game,” Barrow said. “I’ve seen a lot of high school football games, and this one is really special. It’s a chance to play in front of the whole county, and no matter how each team looks on paper, you just never know (who might win).”
New Hanover will host Eastern Wayne on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.