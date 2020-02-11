OCEAN — How’s this for a state championship swim meet … three gold medals, two All-American times and a 1A/2A state record.
That’s how it went Thursday for Croatan swimmer Will Barker who has been named this week's News-Times Student-Athlete of the Week.
Barker won the 100-yard backstroke and placed second in the 100-yard freestyle with his times in both earning him All-American status. He also teamed with Colby Loveless, Jack McCabe, Matthew McCray for state titles in the 200-yard freestyle and medley relays.
--------------------------
CARY — East Carteret’s Jack Nowacek corralled a pair of top-10 finishes at the 1A/2A state swim meet at the Triangle Aquatic Center on Saturday.
Nowacek showed off his speed and endurance while taking eighth in the 50-yard freestyle and ninth in the 500 freestyle.
--------------------------
CARY — The West Carteret swim team participated in the 3A state swim meet Friday and Saturday at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Sarah Prosser was the Patriots’ top finisher with a 12th place in the 50-yard freestyle after finishing second in the east region two weeks ago.
--------------------------
ROCKY POINT — Croatan swept the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference winter track and field championships for the third consecutive season with dominating performances.
The girls tallied 181.5 points to run away from Trask with 69, Lejeune 68 and Pender 64. East Carteret was fifth with 56 points, followed by Dixon with 54, Richlands 40.5 and Southwest Onslow 20.
The boys posted 178.5 points to steer clear of Lejeune with 134.5. Trask placed third with 78 and Dixon put up 74. Pender finished fifth with 41, followed by Richlands with 34 and Southwest Onslow 18.
--------------------------
ROCKY POINT — East Carteret’s Andralyn Livingston was awarded the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Most Outstanding Track and Field Athlete at the recent league title meet.
The sophomore won three events, taking the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 9 inches, timing in at 7.36 seconds in the 55 meters and toeing the line first in the 300 meters in 44.0.
--------------------------
SWANSBORO — The West Carteret girls winter track and field team captured a 3A Coastal Conference championship at Swansboro on Jan. 31.
The Patriots shattered the competition with 147 points, head and shoulders ahead of White Oak (90) in second.
Patriot distance runner Jenna Reiter captured three league titles on her own with a winning time of 3 minutes, 18 seconds in the 1,000-meter run, 5:58.80 in the 1,600 and 12:47 in the 3,200. The girls won six events overall and got four second-place finishes to bolster a total of 15 podium placements.
In the boys meet, West placed second overall with 118.5 points. White Oak won it with 154, and Swansboro placed third with 84.
Jack Lindstrom captured two victories to lead a charge of six total wins for the Patriots. He won the 1,000 run in 2:48 and the 1,600 in 4:51.
--------------------------
NEWTON — The Croatan wrestling team captured its 10th east regional championship in the past 16 years Friday with back-to-back comeback wins.
The Cougars (26-4) defeated Washington 37-28 in the regional final after escaping Trinity 33-30 in the third round at Trinity High School to advance to the state final for the third year in a row.
--------------------------
GREENSBORO — Croatan advanced to the 2A dual-team wrestling state championship for the third consecutive year, and the result was the same: a lopsided loss.
The Cougars fell 59-9 to Fred T. Foard on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Field House after dropping 60-14 and 54-16 matches to West Lincoln in the previous two state finals.
Croatan finished this year with a 26-4 record.
--------------------------
SAN DIEGO — Two weeks ago, pundits were ready to write off the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross champion Cooper Webb.
Then the Morehead City native passed Honda’s Ken Roczen for second in the final corner at Oakland. Webb improved by one more spot at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday to win his first race of the 2020 season.
--------------------------
