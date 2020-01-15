Basketball
College women: Maine at Massachusetts Lowell.... (NESN) 11 a.m.
College men: St. Francis, Pa. at Fair. Dickinson....... (ESPNU) 5 p.m.
College men: Seton Hall at Butler.......................... (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Kentucky at South Carolina............ (SECN) 6:30 p.m.
NBA: Nets at 76ers.................................................. (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Virginia at Florida St. ........................ (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Miami at N.C. State............................. (FSCR) 7 p.m.
College men: Tennessee at Georgia....................... (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Tulsa at Cincinnati............................ (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Indiana at Rutgers................................. (BTN) 7 p.m.
College men: St. John’s at Providence.................... (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Vanderbilt at Arkansas................... (SECN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Auburn at Alabama........................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: SMU at Houston................................ (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College men: Wichita St. at Temple........................ (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Penn St. at Minnesota........................... (BTN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Trail Blazers at Rockets.............................. (ESPN) 9:30 p.m.
College men: Stanford at UCLA............................. (Pac12) 10 p.m.
Football
High School: U.S. International Bowl....................... (ESPNU) 1 p.m.
Golf
Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Exuma final round..... (GOLF) 1:30 p.m.
Asian: Singapore Open 1st round............................... (GOLF) 8 p.m.
European: Abu Dhabi HSBC Champions................ (GOLF) Midnight
Hockey
College men: Maine at Connecticut.......................... (NESN) 7 p.m.
NHL: Flyers at Blues............................................... (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
NHL: Stars at Kings............................................. (NBCSN) 10 p.m.
Soccer
Ligue 1: Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain.............. (BEIN) 2:55 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.