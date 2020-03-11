Basketball
College men: ACC Tourney 2nd round.......................... (ESPN) Noon
(Clemson vs. Miami)
College men: ACC Tourney 2nd round........................ (ESPN) 2 p.m.
(N.C. State vs. Wake Forest or Pittsburgh)
College men: Pac-12 Tourney 1st round................... (Pac12) 3 p.m.
(Oregon St. vs. Utah)
College men: Pac-12 Tourney 1st round.............. (Pac12) 5:30 p.m.
(Arizona vs. Washington)
College men: Big Ten Tourney 1st round...................... (BTN) 6 p.m.
(Minnesota vs. Northwestern)
College men: ACC Tourney 2nd round...................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
(Notre Dame vs. Boston College)
College men: Big East Tourney 1st round..................... (FS1) 7 p.m.
(Georgetown vs. St. John’s)
College men: Big 12 Tourney 1st round................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
(Oklahoma St. vs. Iowa St.)
College men: SEC Tourney 1st round......................... (SECN) 7 p.m.
(Mississippi vs. Georgia)
College men: Patriot League Tourney final........ (CBSSN) 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Nuggets at Mavericks...................................... (ESPN) 8 p.m.
College men: Big Ten Tourney 1st round................. (BTN) 8:30 p.m.
(Indiana vs. Nebraska)
College men: ACC Tourney 2nd round...................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
(Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech or UNC-Chapel Hill)
College men: Big 12 Tourney 1st round................... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
(TCU vs, Kansas St.)
College men: Pac-12 Tourney 1st round................... (Pac12) 9 p.m.
(Stanford vs. California)
College men: Big East Tourney 1st round................ (FS1) 9:30 p.m.
(Xavier vs. DePaul)
College men: SEC Tourney 1st round.................... (SECN) 9:30 p.m.
(Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt)
NBA: Pelicans at Kings...................................... (ESPN) 10:30 p.m.
College men: Pac-12 Tourney 1st round............ (Pac12) 11:30 p.m.
(Colorado vs. Washington St.)
Hockey
NHL: Sharks at Blackhawks................................... (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
Lacrosse
College women: Virginia Tech at Brown.................... (NESN) 4 p.m.
College women: Boston College at Hofstra............... (ACCN) 4 p.m.
