Basketball

College men: ACC Tourney 2nd round.......................... (ESPN) Noon

    (Clemson vs. Miami)

College men: ACC Tourney 2nd round........................ (ESPN) 2 p.m.

    (N.C. State vs. Wake Forest or Pittsburgh)

College men: Pac-12 Tourney 1st round................... (Pac12) 3 p.m.

    (Oregon St. vs. Utah)

College men: Pac-12 Tourney 1st round.............. (Pac12) 5:30 p.m.

    (Arizona vs. Washington)

College men: Big Ten Tourney 1st round...................... (BTN) 6 p.m.

    (Minnesota vs. Northwestern)

College men: ACC Tourney 2nd round...................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.

    (Notre Dame vs. Boston College)

College men: Big East Tourney 1st round..................... (FS1) 7 p.m.

    (Georgetown vs. St. John’s)

College men: Big 12 Tourney 1st round................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.

    (Oklahoma St. vs. Iowa St.)

College men: SEC Tourney 1st round......................... (SECN) 7 p.m.

    (Mississippi vs. Georgia)

College men: Patriot League Tourney final........ (CBSSN) 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Nuggets at Mavericks...................................... (ESPN) 8 p.m.

College men: Big Ten Tourney 1st round................. (BTN) 8:30 p.m.

    (Indiana vs. Nebraska)

College men: ACC Tourney 2nd round...................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.

    (Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech or UNC-Chapel Hill)

College men: Big 12 Tourney 1st round................... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.

    (TCU vs, Kansas St.)

College men: Pac-12 Tourney 1st round................... (Pac12) 9 p.m.

    (Stanford vs. California)

College men: Big East Tourney 1st round................ (FS1) 9:30 p.m.

    (Xavier vs. DePaul)

College men: SEC Tourney 1st round.................... (SECN) 9:30 p.m.

    (Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt)

NBA: Pelicans at Kings...................................... (ESPN) 10:30 p.m.

College men: Pac-12 Tourney 1st round............ (Pac12) 11:30 p.m.

    (Colorado vs. Washington St.)

Hockey

NHL: Sharks at Blackhawks................................... (NBCSN) 8 p.m.

Lacrosse

College women: Virginia Tech at Brown.................... (NESN) 4 p.m.

College women: Boston College at Hofstra............... (ACCN) 4 p.m.

