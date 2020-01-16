Basketball
College women: Ohio St. at Michigan St. .................... (BTN) 6 p.m.
College women: Florida St. at N.C. State.................. (ACCN) 6 p.m.
College women: Texas A&M at Kentucky............. (SECN) 6:30 p.m.
College women: Cincinnati at Memphis.................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Charleston Southern at Campbell...... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
NBA: Celtics at Bucks................................................. (TNT) 8 p.m.
College women: Nebraska at Maryland....................... (BTN) 8 p.m.
College women: Notre Dame at Duke...................... (ACCN) 8 p.m.
College women: South Carolina at Missouri......... (SECN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Utah at Arizona............................ (Pac12) 8:30 p.m.
College women: Stanford at Oregon......................... (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Colorado at Arizona St. ..................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Eastern Kentucky at Belmont............ (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
NBA: Nuggets at Warriors.................................... (TNT) 10:30 p.m.
College men: California at Southern Cal. ......... (Pac12) 10:30 p.m.
College men: Santa Clara at Gonzaga.................. (ESPN2) 11 p.m.
College men: Oregon St. at Washington.................... (FS1) 11 p.m.
Golf
European: Abu Dhabi HSBC Champions.................... (GOLF) 6 a.m.
LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tourney 1st round................. (GOLF) Noon
Latin America Amateur Championship 1st round....... (GOLF) 3 p.m.
PGA: American Express 1st round.............................. (GOLF) 3 p.m.
PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric 1st round.......... (GOLF) 7 p.m.
Asian: Singapore Open 3rd round............................ (GOLF) 10 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Penn St. at Nebraska.................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Hurricanes at Blue Jackets.......................... (FSCR) 6:30 p.m.
NHL: CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game........................... (NHL) 7 p.m.
NHL: Lightning at Wild........................................... (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
Soccer
FCS: Pau vs. Bordeaux......................................... (BEIN) 2:50 p.m.
