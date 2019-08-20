Do you want to know how good I am at predicting outcomes for the three county high school football teams’ seasons?
Last year, I had East Carteret, West Carteret and Croatan going a combined 18-14, and they went a combined 18-14.
Do you want to know how bad I am at predicting the outcome of the three county high school football teams’ seasons?
Last year, I had East going 4-7, West 8-3 and Croatan 6-4. None of them finished with those records. East went 7-4, West 6-5 and Croatan 5-5.
So, I’m going to take another swing at these prognostications and see if they end up good … bad … or both.
Croatan
I’m starting with the Cougars because they have the most experience and the most favorable schedule, and so therefore, I think they’ll have the best season.
The Highway 24 outfit doesn’t have an easy nonconference slate, but it’s a bit easier than its county counterparts.
I’ll give Croatan wins over Swansboro and White Oak and losses to Pamlico and West Carteret.
And then there’s the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference schedule.
The Cougars went 5-2 in the league last year ,and I see them going 6-1 this season with their lone loss coming to defending champion Southwest Onslow.
That would put them at 8-3.
Croatan has won eight games in a season just once in its 20-year varsity history, going 10-3 in 2015. It’s other high-water mark for wins came in 2018, 2014, 2012 and 2009 when it won six games each season.
I think the season will be defined by the White Oak and Richlands contests.
The Vikings went 2-8 last year, but that happens when you play in the 3A Coastal Conference. They return 13 starters and feature a talented backfield that includes junior running back Dereka Boone, who has earned interest from several NCAA Division I programs, including a number of ACC teams.
The Cougars visit White Oak this Friday. The last time they traveled to Piney Green, they came back with a 36-28 loss.
Richlands went 7-5 last year but dropped two games by a total of 10 points, including 30-28 to Croatan. But the team returns just seven starters. This league matchup will take place Oct. 25 in Onslow County.
Wins in those games could result in a special season for the Cougars.
West Carteret
You can count on one hand the number of returning starters for the Patriots. You can also count on one hand the number of games the Morehead City squad will be favored in this year.
That happens when you play Havelock, Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville in the Coastal Conference and New Hanover, D.H. Conley and West Craven in nonconference action.
I’m going to give West county wins over East and Croatan because the Patriots have dominated those series throughout their histories, and they go into those matchups as favorites almost every year.
They should also beat White Oak and Swansboro in league play, because they usually do, and should also beat Farmville Central in nonconference action.
That gives them five wins.
Havelock, Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville will be tall orders. West has gotten the better of Northside in recent years, but the Monarchs bring back 15 starters, including wide receiver Ja’Qurious Conley who recently committed to play for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
New Hanover and D.H. Conley are tall orders as well. Those two teams each went 9-4 last season.
That puts the Patriots at 5-5 with West Craven remaining.
I’ll give them a victory in that tough matchup to put them at 6-5.
Could they pull off an upset versus New Hanover this Friday, or perhaps Northside on Nov. 11?
Perhaps.
But I’ll stick with 6-5.
East Carteret
The Mariners were county champs last year with wins over West and Croatan, but their alarming lack of depth will make them underdogs in those contests.
A win over West Craven this Friday will also be unlikely due to a disadvantage in roster numbers.
East should beat North Lenoir and Swansboro in nonconference action.
That leaves the bulk of the Coastal 8 slate.
I’ll give them losses to Southwest Onslow and Richlands.
And I’ll give them wins over Pender, Trask, Lejeune and Dixon. They went 3-1 versus those four teams in 2018 with their lone loss coming against Trask, but the Titans bring back just five starters on offense.
These results would put the Mariners at 6-5.
If East remains injury free, the Richlands contest could be an interesting one. The Wildcats have swept the Beaufort squad during the last two seasons, winning 35-26 last year and 44-43 in 2017.
The Mariners will travel to Richlands on Oct. 4.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
