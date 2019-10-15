BEAUFORT — Jenna Rutledge is 4-for-4 and still counting.
The sophomore golfer won the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference during her last two years in middle school and has won the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference in her first two years with East Carteret.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “I never thought I would take up golf like this back then. It was never an idea to do this. It’s kind of crazy to look back and think about it now. It’s a pretty good feeling so far.”
Rutledge had never played golf when she took it up in seventh grade. Her game has improved exponentially ever since.
She began her high school career consistently shooting in the lower 40s over nine holes after shooting in the mid-40s early on. This year, she putt up a 41.3 average.
“I was just hoping to shave off a little bit,” she said. “I didn’t have an exact number, but I knew I wanted to take off a few strokes. The goal was to shoot in the low 40s.”
She chalked up her better scores to improved putting.
“I played in a lot of tournaments this summer, and I’m just always playing,” Rutledge said. “Last year at regionals and states, putting was an issue, so this summer I definitely focused on that and I’m better at that. The putting has been the big difference. That was my weakness last year.”
She made history as a freshman, becoming the first East Carteret girls golfer to ever qualify for the state tournament after shooting 87 at the Goldsboro Municipal Golf Course to take seventh in the 51-golfer 1A/2A regional.
She finished in the top half of the field at the 1A/2A state championship, placing 34th in the 78-player field with a 97 on the first day and a 95 on the second at the Foxfire Golf and Resort in Foxfire Village.
Rutledge said her goal is to finish in the top five at the regional next week and hopefully make the top three. She wants to shoot in the low 80s at the state tournament.
“At states, I just want to shoot lower than last year, and play how I know I can,” she said. “I think it will go a little bit better this year at states. I’ve worked on my mindset. Nerves, especially at states, got the better of me. Playing tournaments helped me figure those out. I hope it will go a lot better.”
Rutledge was remarkably consistent in conference play, shooting between 38 and 44 in eight nine-hole outings. Her best performance came in the second match of the season at the Beaufort Club with a 38.
“The consistency is another thing I was pleased about,” she said. “My worst score was a 44, and that wasn’t my best day, but it definitely could have been worse.”
Rutledge repeated as the conference Player of the Year by taking the league’s top spot thanks to a 330 score over the eight matches. She pulled away from Southwest Onslow’s Michayla Wittner, who shot 371.
The 41 strokes proved a much bigger margin than last season when Rutledge won the conference crown by 17 strokes over Wittner. Rutledge averaged a 41.3 score over the eight nine-hole matches while Wittner averaged 46.4.
“Me and MK, we’re both No. 1 for our team so we’re always playing together,” she said. “It’s always fun. The last two years we’ve been in the same group, so, yeah, I’ve gotten to know here well. We’re good friends.”
In addition to that friendly rivalry, Rutledge’s team has developed a good rivalry with Croatan. She helped the Mariners make history last week at the Coastal 8 Conference Tournament, as they won the program’s first-ever league championship.
The Mariners beat Croatan by 93 strokes on the season to flip the order from last year when Croatan beat East by 46 strokes.
“Hopefully we can keep this going next year,” she said. “It’s been fun going back and forth with them.”
Rutledge made plenty of history last year.
In addition to becoming the first East girls golfer to win conference and qualify for the state tournament, the straight-A student also became the first Marine Science and Technology (MaST) Early College High School student to earn the News-Times Student-Athlete of the Week.
Those who attend the second-year Morehead City school are eligible to play sports at the high school in their district. She lives in Otway, putting her in East Carteret’s district.
The school nearly closed this summer, putting her offeason in limbo.
“It was interesting,” she said. “We didn’t fully know what was going to happen. Thankfully we didn’t have to worry about that. We kept our fingers crossed and it worked out. I’m grateful. I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”
Here are a few of Rutledge’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Breakfast Club.”
Favorite TV Show: “Friends.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Bob’s Burgers.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Surfaces.
Favorite Song: “Magic” by Yung Gravy.
Favorite Book: Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance.
Favorite Team: Alabama Crimson Tide.
Favorite Athlete: Dustin Johnson.
Favorite Vacation: Road trip to Alaska.
Favorite Hobby: Hanging with friends at the beach or pool.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “Figure out your weakness and don’t make it your weakness anymore.” – Stacy Lewis.
Favorite Food: Chicken Tenders.
Favorite Drink: Sweat tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Bojangles.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: Shooting 38 on my home course.
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Jennifer Doss.
Favorite Sport: Golf.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Eating Bojangles.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: @janerishsen.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Cardi B, Post Malone, Greta Thunberg, David Dobrik and Amy Poehler.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Madi Rose, Adri Seder, James Thompson-Shirey, Peyton Gillikin, Samantha Lewis and coach Tod Morgan.
Items For A Deserted Island: Water, my three weiner dogs, phone, boat and fire starter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.