NEWPORT — The West Carteret boys tennis team entered the three-week NCHSAA-imposed break on a three-match win streak.
The Patriots (3-0) defeated Havelock 9-0 on March 12 and blanked March 10 for their third shutout of a short season so far. They also beat East Carteret 9-0 on March 9. The most recent wins counted as 3A Coastal Conference matches.
West’s next scheduled match after the coronavirus outbreak leading to suspension of events will be Tuesday, April 7 against Swansboro at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
Not only did the Patriots shut out Havelock as a team, most netters captured straight-set victories over their individual opponents. Rob Cummings at No. 1 blanked Ian Barra 6-0, 6-0, as did Ransom Bryant at No. 4 over Connor Alexander and August Taber at No. 5 over Brenden Hall. Adam Cummings at No. 2 also posted one shutout set with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Christopher Woolbright.
In doubles, the Cummings brothers at No. 1 defeated Michael Groe and Barra 8-1, while Ransom Bryant and Taber at No. 2 beat Woolbright and Alexander 8-1. Havelock forfeited both the No. 6 singles match and No. 3 doubles.
It was Bryant and Taber who posted straight-set wins against White Oak, both defeating their opponents 6-0, 6-0. Bradley won his matchup 6-0, 6-1. Both doubles matches were decided by 8-0 scores, including the Cummings brothers at No. 1 and Bryant and Taber at No. 2. Like the Havelock match, White Oak forfeited the No. 6 singles match and No. 3 doubles.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 9, Havelock 0
Singles
No. 1: Rob Cummings (WC) def. Ian Barra (H), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Christopher Woolbright (H), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3: Jake Bradley (WC) def. Michael Groe (H), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4: Ransom Bryant (WC) def. Connor Alexander (H), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: August Taber (WC) def. Brenden Hall (H), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Howard Lupton (WC) win by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1: R. Cummings/A. Cummings (WC) def. Barra/Groe (H), 8-1.
No. 2: Bryant/Taber (WC) def. Woolbright/Alexander (H), 8-1.
No. 3: Bradley/Lupton (WC) win by forfeit.
--------------
West Carteret 9, White Oak 0
Singles
No. 1: Rob Cummings (WC) def. No. 1 (WO), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2: Adam Cummings (WC) def. No. 2 (WO), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3: Jake Bradley (WC) def. No. 3 (WO), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4: Ransom Bryant (WC) def. No. 4 (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: August Taber (WC) def. No. 5 (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Matthew Loynes (WC) win by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1: R. Cummings/A. Cummings (WC) def. No. 1/No. 2 (WO), 8-0.
No. 2: Bryant/Taber (WC) def. No. 3/No. 4 (WO), 8-0.
No. 3: Bradley/Loynes (WC) win by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.