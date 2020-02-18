OCEAN — Thomas McCabe was part of gold- and bronze-medal winning relay teams Saturday at the 1A/2A winter indoor track and field state championship meet.
That would be a pretty good day for any runner but was especially impressive for one operating on a balky right hamstring.
“I was struggling with it,” the Croatan junior said. “It’s the second time I’ve had it in about two months, and it’s lasted about two weeks each time.”
He joined Elliott Kleckner, Cooper Kleckner and James Wallace to take bronze in the 3,200-meter relay in a personal-best 8:22.19 in his first race of the day.
“We were very happy with that race,” he said. “We had a big PR. But my leg bothered me in that race, because I put in more effort than I originally planned to put in.”
McCabe said he was terrified his leg wouldn’t hold up after that race and began to go to work stretching to ensure it would last the day. He then realized that probably wasn’t going to be enough.
“I felt like, at most, I was at 80 percent,” he said. “I was nervous. After the 4 by 8, I realized I wasn’t going to be able to run the 500 (meters) if I wanted to perform in the 4 by 4, so I decided to walk off, which I was a little upset about, but it was necessary.”
McCabe clocked in at 1:08.93 last year in the 500 meters to take fourth. He felt if he was at 100 percent when he ran this year, he could have moved up to second to claim a silver. He was the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference champion in the event earlier this season.
The move to not race in the 500 paid off.
In his final event of the day, he joined Oscar Irizarry, Jacob Johnston and James Wallace to capture Croatan’s lone gold medal at the meet in the 1,600-meter relay, winning by nearly six seconds with a time of 3:33.77.
“We did a great job as a team,” McCabe said. “So overall, I think it worked out the best for all of us. We came together, got the job done and were pretty happy with our performance.”
McCabe transferred to Croatan from Pennsylvania as a sophomore and found instant success.
In the fall, he was a part of a conference champion and regional runner-up cross country team, taking third in the conference in 17:46 in the 3.1-mile race and eighth in the region in a personal-best 16:58. The Cougars went on to finish third in the state.
In the winter, Croatan repeated as the indoor track and field 2A state champion. McCabe participated in the gold-medal winning 1,600-meter relay team and the bronze-medal 3,200-meter relay team.
In the spring, Croatan was the state runner-up at the 2A outdoor meet. He participated in the 1,600-meter relay team that captured gold and took home a silver in the 800 meters in 1:58.
“It was a blessing from God,” McCabe said of joining such a top-notch running program. “It was exciting. I realized what kind of work I would have to put in to compete at this level. I was just figuring out my talents when I moved down here, but I got seriously competitive.”
A basketball player for most of elementary and middle school, McCabe discovered a love for running as a freshman.
“I thought basketball was going to be my sport,” he said. “I had been playing since I was 5, working hard at it, but kids started catching up to me skill-wise, and I couldn’t keep up. Then one of my best friends wanted me to join the cross country team. I didn’t like it at first. It was painful, but I stuck around for him and realized I had a future in it.”
He came to that realization at a district meet when he took second after he was expected to finish 18th.
“My coaches saw it in me before I even knew,” he said. “I wasn’t one of the fastest runners when I started, but I stuck around, did the workouts, started dropping time and got way better than I ever expected I would.”
A standout student with a 4.1 GPA, McCabe plans to continue running at the next level.
He also plans on majoring in political science on a pre-law track with hopes of becoming a politician or a lawyer.
“I thoroughly enjoy debates in classrooms,” he said. “I like to voice my opinion and back it up. I think that is a good option for me.”
Here are a few of McCabe’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”
Favorite TV Show: “Limitless.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Scooby-Doo.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Lil Mosey.
Favorite Song: “Noticed” by Lil Mosey.
Favorite Team: Green Bay Packers.
Favorite Athlete: Brett Favre.
Favorite Vacation: Disney World.
Favorite Hobby: Watching movies.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “To do anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift “– Steven Prefontaine.
Favorite Food: Salmon.
Favorite Drink: Unsweetened green tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Domino’s.
Favorite Season: Spring.
Favorite Sports Memory: Running in the district cross country meet in ninth grade in Pennsylvania. I earned second place and realized my potential in running sports.
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Matt Grulke.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Black headband.
Favorite Website/App: Critical Ops.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Cooper Kleckner, Elliott Kleckner, Jacob Johnston, Colten Rodriguez, Paul Skinner and coach Rico Quispe.
Items For A Deserted Island: Lighter, knife, sunglasses, spare set of clothes and a tent.
